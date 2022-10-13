ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schermerhorn Symphony Center hosts 2022 'CMT Artists of the Year'

By Olivia Michael
 3 days ago
They celebrated a year of chart topping albums and songs, and now they're CMT's artists of the year. Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes were honored with the 2022 CMT "Artists of the Year" awards taking place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center Wednesday night.

Lainey Wilson received “Breakout Artist of the Year.”

"It didn't happen for me overnight," said Wilson. "It took me a really long time, but that's OK. If you love it and it's in your heart and your soul, then you got no other option. No plan B."

Alan Jackson was also honored with "Artist of a Lifetime." Jackson is wrapping up his "Last Call Tour" despite having to postpone some dates due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease. He announced the diagnosis last year.

Artists like Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, and Kelsea Ballerini were among those on hand to present awards and performances.

It all comes just a week after country music legend Loretta Lynn died. She was honored with a special tribute at the show.

The show will premier Friday, October 14th at 8 p.m. CDT on CMT.

