Shelby County, AL

Shelby Reporter

Marbury denies Shelby County a spot in playoffs

MARBURY—The Shelby County Wildcats had success on both sides of the ball Friday night, Oct. 14 in a game where victory would have meant a playoff spot—but the Wildcats fell to the Marbury Bulldogs, 35-14. Marbury went up 14-0 before Shelby County’s Bradley Horton stretched across the goal...
MARBURY, AL
ESPN

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Week 9 predictions: Playoff spots on the line as season winds down

Week 8 record: 7-2 Overall record: 59-21 Down to our final two weeks of region play, you can feel the intensity in the air as we gear up for the ninth week of the regular season. This week’s slate includes several games with plenty on the line for each team,...
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson wins 7th in a row, sets showdown with Hoover

TUSCALOOSA — The Thompson Warriors sped out of the gate for another lightning-quick start and another blowout region win Friday, Oct 14. Thompson scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and built a 42-point halftime lead to leave no doubt against Tuscaloosa County 49-7. The Warrior defense didn’t let the Wildcats budge beyond their first series in the opening three possessions as AJ Green and the offense began a dominant night.
WARRIOR, AL
wbrc.com

Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson’s season ends against Hoover in tough area tournament loss

VESTAVIA HILLS – The Thompson Warriors got off to a promising start in the opening round of the area tournament against the Hoover Buccaneers, but an up-and-down season following last year’s historic run to the Final Four eventually came to an end against the No. 8 Bucs. Competing...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea Hornets fall to No. 3 Hoover in 38-0 shutout

HOOVER – Two fumble recoveries and major plays made by the defense to wear down the Buccaneers’ offensive moves still weren’t enough to stop Hoover from defeating Chelsea in a 38-0 shutout on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Hoover Met. The Hornets almost have one complete season...
CHELSEA, AL
wbrc.com

No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
TALLADEGA, AL
AL.com

Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks

A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster fall yard sale planned for Nov. 5; registration open

ALABASTER – Registration is now open for the Alabaster city-wide fall yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 8 a.m. at Buck Creek Park. Those wishing to receive a spot to sell items in the sale will have until Oct. 21 or until the 78 spaces are no longer available, whichever occurs first.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

