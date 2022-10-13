Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Marbury denies Shelby County a spot in playoffs
MARBURY—The Shelby County Wildcats had success on both sides of the ball Friday night, Oct. 14 in a game where victory would have meant a playoff spot—but the Wildcats fell to the Marbury Bulldogs, 35-14. Marbury went up 14-0 before Shelby County’s Bradley Horton stretched across the goal...
ABC 33/40 News
Talladega City Schools announces new athletic event guidelines effective immediately
Talladega City Schools announced new guidelines for Talladega High School athletic events. The guidelines are effective immediately. Talladega High School has a home football game against Anniston High School Friday night. The new rules include:. All students 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There should...
ESPN
Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Shelby Reporter
Week 9 predictions: Playoff spots on the line as season winds down
Week 8 record: 7-2 Overall record: 59-21 Down to our final two weeks of region play, you can feel the intensity in the air as we gear up for the ninth week of the regular season. This week’s slate includes several games with plenty on the line for each team,...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood defeated in close game against Benjamin Russell
ALEXANDER CITY — With only 2 ½ minutes left in Friday’s Class 6A Region 3 game, Briarwood Christian scored a short field goal to take a four-point lead over Benjamin Russell, and some of the wind seemed to come out of the lively home crowd’s sails.
thecutoffnews.com
Wenonah High School Football Stadium and Field House Named in Honor of Legendary Coach Ronald Cheatham
The Birmingham Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday, Oct. 11, to name the Wenonah High School field house and football field in honor of legendary Coach Ronald Cheatham. For almost three decades, Cheatham was a major presence at Wenonah, guiding student-athletes on the football field, in the classroom and mentoring them in life.
wvtm13.com
'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
Shelby Reporter
Thompson wins 7th in a row, sets showdown with Hoover
TUSCALOOSA — The Thompson Warriors sped out of the gate for another lightning-quick start and another blowout region win Friday, Oct 14. Thompson scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and built a 42-point halftime lead to leave no doubt against Tuscaloosa County 49-7. The Warrior defense didn’t let the Wildcats budge beyond their first series in the opening three possessions as AJ Green and the offense began a dominant night.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain comeback attempt not enough in loss to Vestavia Hills
NORTH SHELBY – A 28-0 first-half deficit against Vestavia Hills was too much for the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 14, as they dropped their seventh consecutive game of the 2022 season. The Eagles responded from the 28-0 deficit with 21 points the rest of the way, but...
wbrc.com
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s season ends against Hoover in tough area tournament loss
VESTAVIA HILLS – The Thompson Warriors got off to a promising start in the opening round of the area tournament against the Hoover Buccaneers, but an up-and-down season following last year’s historic run to the Final Four eventually came to an end against the No. 8 Bucs. Competing...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea Hornets fall to No. 3 Hoover in 38-0 shutout
HOOVER – Two fumble recoveries and major plays made by the defense to wear down the Buccaneers’ offensive moves still weren’t enough to stop Hoover from defeating Chelsea in a 38-0 shutout on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Hoover Met. The Hornets almost have one complete season...
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
wbrc.com
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster boutique to hold third clothing drive for domestic violence victims
ALABASTER – Boutique owner Keela Lowery is preparing for her third clothing drive to help victims of domestic violence. The drive will be held at Lowery’s shop, Shabby Chik Kidz Boutique in Alabaster, on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 9 a.m. “For people’s gently used clothes, I will...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster fall yard sale planned for Nov. 5; registration open
ALABASTER – Registration is now open for the Alabaster city-wide fall yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 8 a.m. at Buck Creek Park. Those wishing to receive a spot to sell items in the sale will have until Oct. 21 or until the 78 spaces are no longer available, whichever occurs first.
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
