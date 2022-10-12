Read full article on original website
Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 7
Another week of district play has come to an end. The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 7 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday. ...
High school soccer: Davis downs American Fork, heads to 6A state semifinals
No. 7 Davis did just enough to get by No. 2 American Fork in the 6A girls soccer quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon, picking up a hard fought 3-2 victory in extra time. Darts’ senior forward Olivia Flint scored the golden goal a minute and a half into overtime, propelling her team past the Cavemen and into the state semifinals. The goal was Flint’s second of the day after finding the back of the net for the lone goal of the first half.
