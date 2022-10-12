No. 7 Davis did just enough to get by No. 2 American Fork in the 6A girls soccer quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon, picking up a hard fought 3-2 victory in extra time. Darts’ senior forward Olivia Flint scored the golden goal a minute and a half into overtime, propelling her team past the Cavemen and into the state semifinals. The goal was Flint’s second of the day after finding the back of the net for the lone goal of the first half.

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO