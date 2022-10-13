ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megaleg Meltdowns! Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race 34' Tonight?

By Mike Bloom
 3 days ago
Courtesy of CBS

This week's episode of The Amazing Race 34 saw the teams continue their Italian "Megaleg" from Bologna to Florence. And as the long day progressed, their demeanor, much like a plaster sculpture, began to crack. New frontrunners emerged, while some teams hit an emotional wall. It was a dramatic episode that nearly saw a team quit the race after checking into the pit stop.

Check out more information below and find out who went home from the race tonight.

Who was eliminated on The Amazing Race 34 tonight?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgzYy_0iWoV5fk00
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Rich Kuo and Dom Jones - Motivational speakers

Despite starting the Megaleg at the back of the pack, the motivational speakers were ready to manifest a good day, celebrating their third anniversary. What they got was a day out of Dante's Inferno. Getting lost on the way to the second Roadblock put them in last place, and Dom's initial misunderstanding of her task nearly had her quitting. But despite their setbacks, they pushed through and showed the love and light they've lived by. They were eliminated with tears in their eyes and love in their hearts.

Which teams finished at the top tonight?

The Megaleg has been a story of Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert rising in the ranks. And that culminated in this episode, as Molly's attention to detail got them a coveted first-place finish. Marcus and Michael Craig were not far behind, though they were upset to miss out on their third first place in a row. And hitting the mat in third were dating couple Abby Garrett and Will Freeman, who had crawled up the ranks while notably insisting they not work together with other teams.

Which teams finished at the bottom tonight?

After the last episode left Glenda and Lumumba Roberts alone at the Roadblock, the newlyweds were able to rally. Their positive attitudes and performances in the tasks bumped them up two places to eighth overall. But interestingly enough, Rich and Dom were one mat decision away from staying in the race. That's because Linton and Sharik Atkinson had contemplated quitting the show, even after being told they weren't eliminated. Sharik's difficulties in the Roadblock got her in her head, and she was ready to leave back to New York as her dad led them through the streets of Florence. Luckily for the father/daughter duo, Sharik decided to stay in, hoping a good night's sleep and some rest for her arms will give her a new attitude for the next leg.

Who's left this season on The Amazing Race 34?

–Abby Garrett and Will Freeman - Childhood sweethearts

–Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez - Ballroom dancers

–Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss - Reality romance

–Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert - Long-lost twins

–Glenda and Lumumba Roberts - Newlyweds

–Linton and Sharik Atkinson - Father and daughter

–Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos - Married

–Marcus and Michael Craig - Military brothers

–Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch - Former Rams cheerleaders

