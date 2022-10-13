Read full article on original website
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,329 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,811, county case totals to 3,470,848 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,318 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 504.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 1,374 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 13 deaths and 1,374 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,797, county case totals to 3,469,663 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,280 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 504.
LA County COVID-19: 1,329 new cases, 15 more deaths
Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, along with 1,329 new infections. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,811, while the overall number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 3,470,848. The official number reported each day is believed to be...
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department and paramedics responded to a traffic collision that occurred around 9:32 p.m. on northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.
COVID hospitalizations tumble again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped to 459 Wednesday, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths. The 459 COVID-positive patients was below the 487 reported in the county on Tuesday, according to state figures. Of those patients, 56 were...
