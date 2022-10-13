ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average Case Count Continues Decline

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,329 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,811, county case totals to 3,470,848 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,318 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 504.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 1,374 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths in County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 13 deaths and 1,374 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,797, county case totals to 3,469,663 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,280 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 504.
CalMatters

Californians confront rising cost of living

If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
Real Estate Nate

7 things to know when moving to California

US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
California Government
ca.gov

Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE

As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
HeySoCal

LA County COVID-19: 1,329 new cases, 15 more deaths

Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, along with 1,329 new infections. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,811, while the overall number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 3,470,848. The official number reported each day is believed to be...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA

The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
Key News Network

6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department and paramedics responded to a traffic collision that occurred around 9:32 p.m. on northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalizations tumble again in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped to 459 Wednesday, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths. The 459 COVID-positive patients was below the 487 reported in the county on Tuesday, according to state figures. Of those patients, 56 were...
NBC News

California beach community fights over low-income housing

California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
