To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. During Syracuse’s first power play of the game, Maya D’Arcy controlled the puck, passing to the center of the ice for Hannah Johnson. Johnson whipped the puck straight back to D’Arcy, who skated into the open ice ahead of her. With no defender challenging her, D’Arcy sent a slap shot towards the net, which deflected off the post and in to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead. It was only SU’s second shot on goal, despite it being more than 12 minutes into the game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO