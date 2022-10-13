Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Orange
No. 18 Syracuse earns 1st ranked win of season over No. 15 NC State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. No. 18 Syracuse had two weeks to prepare for No. 15 NC State for a chance to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2018. The Orange put two weeks worth of preparation into the team that leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in interceptions, the team that has seven players with double-digit unassisted tackles. It knew the Wolfpack defense had only allowed 30 points once this season.
Daily Orange
No. 18 Syracuse defeats No. 15 NC State despite 42 minutes without a touchdown
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. No. 18 Syracuse had two weeks to prepare for No. 15 NC State with a chance to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2018. The Orange put two weeks’ worth of preparation into the team that leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in interceptions, the team that has seven players with double-digit unassisted tackles. It knew the Wolfpack, who SU head coach Dino Babers called a top-three defense in the country.
Daily Orange
Syracuse cross country places 13th at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse cross country competed in two meets on Friday: The highly anticipated Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and the Penn State National Open. At Nuttycombe, the Orange men and women both placed 13th. The men’s...
Daily Orange
NC State hands Syracuse 3rd-consecutive conference loss in sweep
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Down 23-18 in the first set, the Orange needed to mount a comeback to avoid falling behind early. They almost succeeded, stringing together three consecutive points from a kill by Raina Hughes and two attack errors by NC State. Syracuse’s run brought the score to 23-21, but the Wolfpack won the next point and Naomi Franco notched a kill before a Bre Walp attack error wrapped up the set, giving the Wolfpack 1-0 set lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
Syracuse drops 5th-straight game, falls to Clarkson 3-2
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. During Syracuse’s first power play of the game, Maya D’Arcy controlled the puck, passing to the center of the ice for Hannah Johnson. Johnson whipped the puck straight back to D’Arcy, who skated into the open ice ahead of her. With no defender challenging her, D’Arcy sent a slap shot towards the net, which deflected off the post and in to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead. It was only SU’s second shot on goal, despite it being more than 12 minutes into the game.
Daily Orange
No. 11 Syracuse fails to stop No. 1 UNC’s undefeated season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. With under five seconds to go in the first quarter, UNC shot one last time on goal in a desperate attempt to add to its lead. Ryleigh Heck managed to get a stick on it and put it past Brooke Borzymowski, giving the Tar Heels a 3-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over No. 15 NC State: Oronde overhaul, banged-up Wolfpack
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. No. 18 Syracuse entered its matchup on Saturday with two weeks rest while No. 15 NC State faced Florida State last week. The Wolfpack escaped with a 19-17 win, but they lost quarterback Devin Leary for the season and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye for this weekend.
Daily Orange
Syracuse ties Clemson 1-1 offensive battle
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Clemson forward Emma Wennar lined up to take a shot just at the edge of the goalie box. The closest Syracuse defender was freshman defender Grace Gillard, who had her back turned, focused on Clemsons’ Renee Lyles. As Wennar got ready to kick the ball, Syracuse head coach Nicky Adams yelled from the sideline, “Gilly, behind you,” and Grace reacted just in time, turning around to block the ball off her hip and causing a Clemson corner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Orange
Syracuse forwards struggle to score at even strength in 5-2 loss to Clarkson
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Clarkson barraged Syracuse with four shots on net in the span of 30 seconds in the first period. After collecting the rebound of the fourth shot, Rayla Clemons took off up the left seam.
Daily Orange
Oronde Gadsden II’s consistency shows again in career-high night against NC State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Oronde Gadsden II dropped the ball. When Garrett Shrader lofted the ball near the right sideline in the first quarter, Gadsden was forced to make a quick hop to get inside leverage on his defender. But the ball bounced off his pads.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s defense crumbles early in 5-2 loss to Clarkson
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Anne Cherkowski was left one-on-one with Arielle DeSmet five minutes into the game. Cherkowski received the ball after Darcie Lappan stole the puck from Mik Todd. Lappan passed to Cherkowski, who found the back of the net to give Clarkson an early 1-0 lead.
Daily Orange
No. 5 Syracuse holds on with decisive 2-1 win over No. 11 Louisville
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Levonte Johnson saw that Nathan Opoku was open. The two transfer forwards were at the top left corner of Louisville’s penalty box when two Cardinal defenders started to close in on Johnson. While Johnson faced pressure, Opoku moved forward into a position where only one Cardinal defender, Bryce LeBel, stood in his way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Orange
SU community members give feedback on Academic Strategic Plan at forum
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Over 70 Syracuse University students, faculty and staff virtually attended the first of two Global Engagement Campus forums Wednesday as part of an effort to get feedback from the university community on SU’s Academic Strategic Plan.
Daily Orange
206 Walnut Pl residents are ‘nervous’ following carbon monoxide alarm, evacuation
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. When Syracuse University sophomore Sam Sambucci woke to the sound of an alarm at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, he initially thought it was someone’s phone going off. Instead, when Sambucci walked out of his room at 206 Walnut Pl, he found the noise was coming from the carbon monoxide detector on the third floor.
Comments / 0