Mountain lion hit and killed by car in I-88
Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles return for 5th winter
LAKE GENEVA. Wis. - Plans are in the works to bring a magical winter wonderland back to Lake Geneva. Ice Castles is returning to Geneva National Resort for its fifth winter. Ice artisans will begin creating the winter experience as early as November. The Ice Castles will feature slides, caverns,...
