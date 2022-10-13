ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Goran Dragić
Dwyane Wade
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Hawks must make to Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is a 10-year NBA veteran who’s brought his toughness and 3-and-D ability to seven different NBA teams. After the last two seasons of being a key starter on the Western Conference contender Suns, both the team and the player are ready to move on. The franchise has shut the 32-year-old down while it explores a Jae Crowder trade with several franchises, including the Atlanta Hawks. This deal could make a lot of sense for both teams, as the Suns look to get younger in the starting lineup with Cam Johnson and across the entire roster, and the Hawks look for veteran toughness and leadership to help Trae Young and company take the next step. Since this is such a good fit for both sides, here is the perfect Jae Crowder Suns-Hawks trade offer.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

Warriors sign Jerome, Lamb to two-way deals, finalize roster

The Warriors have finalized their Opening Night roster, including their two-way contracts,. The team announced late Friday night that Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb have been signed to the vacant two-way contracts. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news that Jerome and Lamb would get the two-way spots. Prior...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
