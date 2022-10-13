ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

wbrc.com

Clanton City Council approves economic developer

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening in the city. The city council approved the full-time position on Monday, and they’re already working to get it filled. Mayor Jeff Mims said the position is necessary...
CLANTON, AL
City
Center Point, AL
Local
Alabama Government
birminghamtimes.com

Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence

(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. residents still without garbage pickup; Day 15

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations today from Shelby County homeowners who have gone more than 2 weeks without anyone picking up their garbage. Shelby County homeowners we spoke to say they’re glad we’re trying to get answers for them, because they still haven’t heard from the county.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Graduates raise concerns over federal student loan cancellation delivery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You should be able to see if you qualify for President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan any day now, but there is still confusion about the program. You can find the eligibility requirements on the White House website, but many graduates are still wondering if you’ll get the full amount and when.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Politics
wbrc.com

National health survey comes to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

New affordable housing development coming to Birmingham’s North Pratt community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing development is coming to Birmingham with affordable homes. The North Pratt area was devastated by the 2011 tornadoes a decade ago, but now, that area can expect some growth with over 50 homes expected to be built. GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) plans to build these homes in the Shadow Brook development.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Law professor speaks Sunday on ‘Jim Crow’s legal executioners’

A law professor who has spent a decade researching racial violence in the South will speak on the topic Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Margaret A. Burnham, director of Northeastern University’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and author of “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” will discuss her book Sunday at 2 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

