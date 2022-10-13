Read full article on original website
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
Clanton City Council approves economic developer
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening in the city. The city council approved the full-time position on Monday, and they’re already working to get it filled. Mayor Jeff Mims said the position is necessary...
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
Trussville City Schools BOE names Dr. Frank Costano acting superintendent
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS, on Monday. Costanzo will fill the role after Dr. Pattie Neill took a 60 day leave following parents packing a City Council meeting two weeks ago. Following the BOE […]
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence
(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
Shelby Co. residents still without garbage pickup; Day 15
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations today from Shelby County homeowners who have gone more than 2 weeks without anyone picking up their garbage. Shelby County homeowners we spoke to say they’re glad we’re trying to get answers for them, because they still haven’t heard from the county.
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
Graduates raise concerns over federal student loan cancellation delivery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You should be able to see if you qualify for President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan any day now, but there is still confusion about the program. You can find the eligibility requirements on the White House website, but many graduates are still wondering if you’ll get the full amount and when.
Jefferson County Cemetery Board gets to work to clean up overgrown, abandoned cemeteries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The work to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County is finally about to start years after the board to address the problem was created. It’s taken five years to get to this point. That’s when the Jefferson County Cemetery Board was formed after...
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
Have a look at progress on Jefferson County’s $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant
The largest capital investment by a company in the history of Jefferson County is making progress. Jefferson County shared a tweet to show how construction is proceeding on the new $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant in the McCalla area. Last November, Smucker’s announced plans for the facility that will make...
National health survey comes to Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
New affordable housing development coming to Birmingham’s North Pratt community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing development is coming to Birmingham with affordable homes. The North Pratt area was devastated by the 2011 tornadoes a decade ago, but now, that area can expect some growth with over 50 homes expected to be built. GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) plans to build these homes in the Shadow Brook development.
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Law professor speaks Sunday on ‘Jim Crow’s legal executioners’
A law professor who has spent a decade researching racial violence in the South will speak on the topic Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Margaret A. Burnham, director of Northeastern University’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and author of “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” will discuss her book Sunday at 2 p.m.
