Zacks.com

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
Zacks.com

FUTU vs. TRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

FUTU - Free Report) and Thomson Reuters (. TRI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th

CHS - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days. Chico's FAS, Inc. Price...
Zacks.com

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

WYNN - Free Report) closed at $56.35, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had...
Zacks.com

Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

SNCR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.08, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

MERC - Free Report) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had...
Zacks.com

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th

AHEXY - Free Report) offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days. Bellway (. BLWYY - Free Report) is engaged in building of residential houses and...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy LG Display Co. (LPL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com

Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

LULU - Free Report) closed at $288.78, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel...
Zacks.com

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.73, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com

UFP Industries (UFPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (. UFPI - Free Report) closed at $72.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com

Orthofix (OFIX) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

OFIX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $15.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.8% loss over the past four weeks. Orthofix scored a strong price rise...
Zacks.com

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Inverse Leverage S&P 500 & Technology

SPY - Free Report) rose 2.6%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 2.4% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
