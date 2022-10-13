Read full article on original website
Abbott announces new liquid baby formula recall, affecting small fraction of US supply
Abbott Labs said Friday that it is recalling certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children due to a problem with the bottle caps on some bottles that may not have sealed completely and could result in spoilage. Related video above: FDA...
Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary recall for some of its baby formula products on Friday over a risk of spoilage. Abbott said in a post on its website that it is recalling certain lots of its 2-fluid-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children because a small percentage of the bottles have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely.
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
CNN — Old Europe Cheese, Inc., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the...
E. coli outbreak in 6 states including Florida and Ohio linked to frozen falafel
Both state and federal officials announced Friday that they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli related to Earth Grown frozen falafel sold by Aldi stores. While no deaths have been reported, at least 20 people have been sickened by the E. coli O121:H19 infections in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Falafel products sold at Aldi stores in dozens of states are being recalled amid an outbreak of E. coli infections. At least 20 cases have been reported in six states. Cuisine Innovations Unlimited has recalled certain falafel products because they may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, the company announced on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Abbott launches new infant formula recall at another plant
Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/ 59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. The products included in the recall were manufactured at our Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility, according to a statement from the company.
Anyone keeping score at home will probably know that Abbott’s new Similac baby formula recall isn’t the company’s first recall this year. We saw a massive recall action in mid-February, as Abbott formula might have been contaminated with a bacteria that caused fatal illnesses. In mid-September, Abbott recalled Similac Alimentum bottles available in two states due to a packaging defect. In between those, we also had a recall from a retailer that kept selling Abbott baby formula that had already been recalled.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak linked to brie and camembert cheese. The recalled cheeses are made by Old Europe, Inc. and were distributed between Aug. 01, 2022, and Sept. 28. Multiple brands are being targeted in the recall, including Trader Joe's, Fredericks, and Good & Gather, among others, officials said.
Struggling hospices fear demand for beds will grow as dying patients can’t afford to heat homes
The cost of living crisis could force dying patients to move into hospice beds as they can no longer afford to heat their homes, it is claimed. The stark warning comes as the care sector faces soaring energy bills of its own, with the industry predicting a huge hike in costs next year.Increasing bills could force hospices to close or reduce their services according to the chief executive of Hospice UK Toby Porter and Paul Marriot, chief of northeast hospice St Cuthbert’s.Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, which represents hospitals across England, warned that if...
In late September, more than 60 meat products were recalled for listeria concerns, federal food safety and health officials announced. Now, some people are wondering if they should also throw out their favorite brand of cheese for the same reason. Google search data over the last week show people are searching for information about a cheese recall due to a listeria outbreak.
Gen Z labels thumbs-up emoji 'hostile' and 'passive-aggressive'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Is the thumb-up emoji "hostile" or "passive-aggressive"?. Some members of Gen Z say yes and expressed their emotions about the symbol on Reddit — as well as nine other emojis they believe are for "old people" and should no longer be used. Daily Mail reported...
A company is recalling various ready-to-eat vegetable products because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were sold at Kroger stores in three states. The recall was initiated after a "single sample" of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the GHGA company announcement on the U.S....
The news comes after a February recall on formula that prompted a widespread shortage and national crisis as parents struggled to feed their children.
