The cost of living crisis could force dying patients to move into hospice beds as they can no longer afford to heat their homes, it is claimed. The stark warning comes as the care sector faces soaring energy bills of its own, with the industry predicting a huge hike in costs next year.Increasing bills could force hospices to close or reduce their services according to the chief executive of Hospice UK Toby Porter and Paul Marriot, chief of northeast hospice St Cuthbert’s.Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, which represents hospitals across England, warned that if...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 38 MINUTES AGO