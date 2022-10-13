ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

News 8 WROC

Abbott recalls more baby formula over faulty bottle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Abbott is recalling some formula for infants and kids because the bottles may have defective caps and not seal completely, possibly leading to spoilage.  But Friday’s recall is relatively small and shouldn’t spark a repeat of the nationwide shortages of baby formula endured earlier this year, the company said. “This recall equates to […]
The Hill

Abbott Nutrition recalls certain baby formula products over risk of spoilage

Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary recall for some of its baby formula products on Friday over a risk of spoilage. Abbott said in a post on its website that it is recalling certain lots of its 2-fluid-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children because a small percentage of the bottles have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely.
Health
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Popculture

Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
International Business Times

Falafels Sold At Aldi Stores Recalled After 20 Fall Sick In E. Coli Outbreak

Falafel products sold at Aldi stores in dozens of states are being recalled amid an outbreak of E. coli infections. At least 20 cases have been reported in six states. Cuisine Innovations Unlimited has recalled certain falafel products because they may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, the company announced on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Panhandle Post

Abbott launches new infant formula recall at another plant

Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/ 59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. The products included in the recall were manufactured at our Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility, according to a statement from the company.
BGR.com

New Abbott Similac recall covers company’s most popular baby formula

Anyone keeping score at home will probably know that Abbott’s new Similac baby formula recall isn’t the company’s first recall this year. We saw a massive recall action in mid-February, as Abbott formula might have been contaminated with a bacteria that caused fatal illnesses. In mid-September, Abbott recalled Similac Alimentum bottles available in two states due to a packaging defect. In between those, we also had a recall from a retailer that kept selling Abbott baby formula that had already been recalled.
97.1 FM Talk

Cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons recalled after people hospitalized with listeria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak linked to brie and camembert cheese. The recalled cheeses are made by Old Europe, Inc. and were distributed between Aug. 01, 2022, and Sept. 28. Multiple brands are being targeted in the recall, including Trader Joe's, Fredericks, and Good & Gather, among others, officials said.
The Independent

Struggling hospices fear demand for beds will grow as dying patients can’t afford to heat homes

The cost of living crisis could force dying patients to move into hospice beds as they can no longer afford to heat their homes, it is claimed. The stark warning comes as the care sector faces soaring energy bills of its own, with the industry predicting a huge hike in costs next year.Increasing bills could force hospices to close or reduce their services according to the chief executive of Hospice UK Toby Porter and Paul Marriot, chief of northeast hospice St Cuthbert’s.Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, which represents hospitals across England, warned that if...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Yes, there is a cheese recall due to the risk of listeria

In late September, more than 60 meat products were recalled for listeria concerns, federal food safety and health officials announced. Now, some people are wondering if they should also throw out their favorite brand of cheese for the same reason. Google search data over the last week show people are searching for information about a cheese recall due to a listeria outbreak.
WJLA

Gen Z labels thumbs-up emoji 'hostile' and 'passive-aggressive'

WASHINGTON (TND) — Is the thumb-up emoji "hostile" or "passive-aggressive"?. Some members of Gen Z say yes and expressed their emotions about the symbol on Reddit — as well as nine other emojis they believe are for "old people" and should no longer be used. Daily Mail reported...
