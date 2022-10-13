Read full article on original website
Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
Bay Port delivers on final drive to win FRCC North
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Cole Bensen scored five touchdowns during Friday night's win over West De Pere, but that was not the story ... seriously. He was still part of it, but his trips to the end zone were not the immediate focus afterwards. That's because his coach Gary Westerman made...
HSGT: Bay Port, Kimberly, De Pere, Notre Dame and Little Chute among the winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the final night of the high school football regular season and here are the results of the games FOX 11 covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #2 West De Pere 27, Bay Port 34: Pirates win FRCC North title. #3...
Bay Port just where many expected it to be
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
HSGT: Appleton North wins, while Springs loses
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, St. Mary's Springs lost its first football game of the season, falling to Mayville 27-17 in a battle of perfect teams in the Flyway Conference. Meanwhile, Appleton North swept Hortonville 3-0 in a Fox Valley Association girls volleyball match. Click...
Week 9 Primer: Conference titles up for grabs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The final week of the high school football season is here and like every final week of a season there are games that will decide conference championships, while others will be "playoff" games between two teams trying to make the playoffs. Among the conferences still up...
Wisconsin marching band to return to Lambeau for 1st time in 3 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fans better be ready to "Jump Around" Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the National Anthem as well...
VIDEO | Early-season snow falls in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but some areas of Wisconsin on Friday got a taste of weather that's more associated with Christmas. Viewers from areas in northern and western Wisconsin shared video of falling snow to Chime In. Roberta even saw snowflakes in the Fox...
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
Last chance to catch a ride on The Great Pumpkin Train
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It's your last chance this weekend to check out The Great Pumpkin Train. The event is held at The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. FOX 11 made a stop at the museum to see what's in store for this weekend. You can share all your fall fun...
More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for a fire at a paper pulp mill and neighboring warehouse in Menominee. Whitmer's office says the declaration makes available state resources needed to continue to fight the fire and make sure runoff from firefighting efforts does not threaten water supplies.
Titletown District hosts Pumpkin Palooza event
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The day before the Packers take on the Jets at Lambeau Field, the Halloween spirit was on full display across the street at the Titletown District. The district hosted its annual Pumpkin Palooza event. Free pumpkin carving was the main attraction. There was also live music, games,...
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
Fox Valley food pantries begin holiday prep amid turkey shortage, high prices
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- Finding your perfect Thanksgiving turkey may be a bit tricky this holiday season. Because of the bird flu, turkeys could be in short supply -- and at a higher cost. Every Thanksgiving, Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh has a dine in experience and a delivery...
De Pere hosting vaccine clinic
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cough and flu season is here and De Pere is helping get area residents vaccinated. The De Pere Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m....
EPA collecting samples following paper warehouse fire in Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The EPA...
Several teens suffer serious burn injuries in Shawano County bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a bonfire gathering from Friday night that resulted in burn injuries to several teenagers. Authorities say several individuals suffered burn injuries requiring medical attention, but an exact number of people injured and the range...
Oshkosh school board looking to fill vacancy after resignation
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh school board is looking for a new member after a resignation. The board accepted the resignation of Bob Poeschl at its Sept. 28 meeting. Poeschl had been the board's president. The new member will serve out Poeschl's term, which expires in April. Those interested in...
