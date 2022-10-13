Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Related
Multiple Sixers Attended Phillies' Game 3 Win vs. Braves
A couple of Sixers were at Citizens Bank Park supporting the Phillies.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB・
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia Phillies Scott Kingery’s Girlfriend, Taylor Lee
Since Scott Kingery had surgery in mid-July 2021 to repair a ruptured labrum in his right shoulder, he was out for the rest of the season. However, he returned to majors as the Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of Kingery. And so far, his development has shocked evaluators. Through it all, the baseball player had one constant companion. She is none other than Scott Kingery’s girlfriend, Taylor Lee. Kingery’s ladylove aspires to be the happiest possible version of herself, regularly engages in workouts, and prioritizes time with family. There are more facets of her life, which we reveal in this Taylor Lee wiki.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields
Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
Yardbarker
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Underdog Phillies eliminate Braves in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies, the last playoff team to clinch its spot in the regular season, are halfway to being the last team standing. The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series. ...
Clayton News Daily
Former Braves player and Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter dies at 69
Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said he passed away Thursday in Cartersville, Ga. A cause of death was not announced. A six-time All-Star and 1979 National League Cy Young Award...
Yardbarker
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, NLDS Game 3 prediction, pick, odds: Philly's 'hostile environment'
The Philadelphia Phillies' long wait for a home game ends Friday when they play host to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. It will be the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011 when they ultimately fell in five games in the NLDS to the St. Louis Cardinals. It will also be their first game back at home since Sept. 25.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."
After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
NBA・
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Washington Square News
A eulogy to this season’s New York Mets
They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year’s Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team’s 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close
The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on Oct 14
On Oct 14 at 4:37 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on FS1. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FS1, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu...
Yardbarker
Manny Machado fired back at David Ortiz after Padres’ Game 2 win
Manny Machado was in full “are you not entertained?” mode after Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Machado and the San Diego Padres evened their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a crucial 5-3 victory at Dodger Stadium. After the game, Baseball Hall of Famer...
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."
Damian Lillard isn't looking to change teams, as he recently expressed his desire to stay in Portland and compete for championships with the Trail Blazers. Dame is pretty confident that he can get the job done and asked people to give his team a chance. Still, this desire doesn't change...
Comments / 1