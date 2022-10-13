Read full article on original website
Milton Hershey entered Saturday’s contest against Lower Dauphin without its long-time starting quarterback Kenny Emile, lost to an injury a week ago. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
With a trophy symbolizing Perry County soccer supremacy riding on an outcome that remained undecided well into the second half, the question for those parked in the chilly stands at West Perry High School -— and for those engaged in the Oct. 8 fray — was how would this scrap turn out?
Deakon Schaeffer got it done when Mifflin County needed it most Friday and that helped the Huskies take down Hershey, 24-20.
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
It has been an interesting season for Line Mountain. The Eagles (4-4) started the year with three consecutive losses, but heading into Friday’s home game against James Buchanan (3-5), they were winners of two straight.
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York scored with ease in week eight, beating Red Lion by a score of 69-27 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
Brett Ickes and the Carlisle football team have boatloads of respect for the Cumberland Valley football program, both on and off the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Derek Gibney continued his hot play Friday in leading Susquenita to a 35-0 win over Halifax. Gibney finished 15-of-27 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Gettysburg knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 42-28 Friday, and although the final score might not suggest it there was a moment when things were not looking good for the Warriors.
Parker Sample had a big game, Jeff Lougee did, too, and the defense pitched a shutout Friday for Mechanicsburg in a 28-0 win over Waynesboro.
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Central Dauphin made the drive to Altoona Friday in desperate need of a win and a simple enough gameplan. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jayden Johnson banged his shoulder up and played just six games as a junior. Well, heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Shippensburg, the 5-foot-6, 160-pound speedster is the Mid-Penn’s leading rusher with 1,006 yards and four touchdowns. And now he has his first college opportunity. Johnson...
The Mid-Penn regular season is at the home stretch, meaning every divisional game is a big one. And on Friday, PennLive will be airing an intriguing one in the Commonwealth. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Sydney Weyant helped Cedar Cliff put together one of the top hoops season in central Pa. a season ago, and she figures to have another big year as a senior this winter. Because Weyant told PennLive she recently announced her commitment to play at Susquehanna University. Weyant said she chose...
Wednesday was a banner day for Penn State commit J’ven Williams. First, the Wyomissing lineman announced he was officially accepted to attend Penn State. Then, he found out he jumped all the way to No. 24 nationally in 247 Sports’ player rankings — placing him atop the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class.
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
