New Orleans, LA

Robin Harrington
2d ago

He'll only be a "franchise player," if he can stay healthy. His injury history is akin to Greg Olden, formerly of the Portland Trailblazers. Tons of talent, but, abysmally injury prone!

rooo
2d ago

are you kidding me this guy's injured again and they just gave him another extension that's why I would have never given this guy anything I would have let him go what a disappointment

Erry
3d ago

😂 😭 Million dollars invested into a over weight player who does not have a body for the nba

