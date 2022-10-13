Read full article on original website
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Phillies Dominate Braves 8-3: Head to First NLCS Appearance in Over a Decade
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending...
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close
The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
Rhys Hoskins Turns Boos to Thunderous Cheers With Clutch Game 3 Homer
Rhys Hoskins turns boos to thunderous cheers with a swing right out of the glory years originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When Rhys Hoskins signed with the Phillies as a fifth-round draft pick out of Sacramento State University in the summer of 2014, memories of the team's championship run from 2007 to 2011 were still fresh in the mind.
J.T. Realmuto Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run for Phillies Vs. Braves in NLDS
J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?. J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the third inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to...
Corey Phelan, Minor League Pitcher From Long Island, Dead at 20
A 20-year-old Long Island native and minor league pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies has died after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the team's head of player development announced Thursday. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020....
Wheeler Shoulders the Blame for Phillies' Game 2 Loss. Should He Have?
ATLANTA -- Hasn't this always been the fear deep down inside, that the Phillies would lose a playoff game because of their defense?. Rhys Hoskins' non-error in the sixth inning wasn't the sole reason the Phillies lost Game 2 of the National League Division Series to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, but it was the most visible. It was the one that will be remembered most.
WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated
The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone. In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that. Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play. Myles...
Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
Flyers Sign Travis Sanheim to 8-Year, $50 Million Contract Extension
Sanheim kicks off season with 8-year contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Travis Sanheim had himself a happy opening night. Just hours before the Flyers kicked off their 2022-23 season Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center, Sanheim signed an eight-year, $50 million contract extension. The deal has a $6.25 million average annual value, a nice bump up from his current $4.675 million AAV.
