ATLANTA -- Hasn't this always been the fear deep down inside, that the Phillies would lose a playoff game because of their defense?. Rhys Hoskins' non-error in the sixth inning wasn't the sole reason the Phillies lost Game 2 of the National League Division Series to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, but it was the most visible. It was the one that will be remembered most.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO