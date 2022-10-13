ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 3

Kathy Farrell
3d ago

thanks California for letting our worst criminals out of prison, so we have to stay in prison of our homes to stay somewhat protected! vote red! Dahile!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack

SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Michael Xavier
CBS Sacramento

Mother speaks out after suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville police honor inmates and officer for helping a woman who was stabbed

VACAVILLE – The Vacaville Police Department is honoring an officer and inmates for their heroic deeds.Last week, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed while on a Vacaville bike trail.It just so happened that the incident took place right in front of an inmate work crew and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer – who jumped into action and stopped the attacker. On Thursday, Vacaville police held a ceremony to honor the officer and inmate crew."I never dreamed in a million years I'd go through this," said Darnell Armstrong, one of the inmates. "I've been down for a long time. Came from a lot of rough yards for me to get to this moment. I'm happy. I'm happy I was able to help somebody in a time of need."The suspect - 18-year-old Damarco Parker - faces numerous charges, including stalking and attempted murder.
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Legislature#Sentencing#Vandalism#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton

STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy