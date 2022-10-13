Read full article on original website
Kathy Farrell
3d ago
thanks California for letting our worst criminals out of prison, so we have to stay in prison of our homes to stay somewhat protected! vote red! Dahile!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
Major update in ‘Stockton serial killer’ case after suspect Wesley Browning ‘who killed six’ in California is arrested
AN arrest has been made in the cold case shootings of six victims dating back to April 2021, which police believe are the workings of a serial killer. Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Browning, who they believe is responsible for the death of six people in the Stockton and Oakland areas.
Stockton Serial Killers: A look back at the city’s most notorious cases
STOCKTON, Calif. — As police in Stockton search for a person or people behind a string of serial killings, investigators in San Joaquin County find themselves in a familiar situation with a suspect at large accused of potentially multiple homicides. In Sept., the Stockton Police Department released a security...
Possible link between person who murdered two in Rogers Park years ago and California serial killer: police report
Police are suggesting a link between the person who murdered two people on the street in Rogers Park a few years ago and a serial killer in northern California.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘He was out hunting’: Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said they have arrested a man suspected of killing at least six men and wounding a woman in Northern California. Authorities believe that Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was out searching for another victim when he was captured by police around 2 a.m. Saturday in Stockton, California, according to KCRA.
Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack
SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
mountain-topmedia.com
Stockton police working with Chicago PD in California 'duck walk' serial killer case
Stockton, Calif., police are working with the Chicago PD to help solve a series of California murders. Based on surveillance videos, both the Stockton suspect and Chicago suspect have similar “duck walks.”
Yuba County parents arrested after attack on Lindhurst High principal, deputies say
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two Yuba County parents are now facing several felony charges after one of them allegedly attacked a high school principal last month. According to a news release, deputies were called to Lindhurst High School around 1 p.m. Sept. 28 for a fight. During the fight, a teen received injuries that required treatment at a hospital.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mother speaks out after suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
Vacaville police honor inmates and officer for helping a woman who was stabbed
VACAVILLE – The Vacaville Police Department is honoring an officer and inmates for their heroic deeds.Last week, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed while on a Vacaville bike trail.It just so happened that the incident took place right in front of an inmate work crew and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer – who jumped into action and stopped the attacker. On Thursday, Vacaville police held a ceremony to honor the officer and inmate crew."I never dreamed in a million years I'd go through this," said Darnell Armstrong, one of the inmates. "I've been down for a long time. Came from a lot of rough yards for me to get to this moment. I'm happy. I'm happy I was able to help somebody in a time of need."The suspect - 18-year-old Damarco Parker - faces numerous charges, including stalking and attempted murder.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff arrests suspect for homicide on Sunday, cites early release of criminals
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man on Sunday evening in North Highlands. The press release also reveals the suspect has a lengthy criminal history and was released early from prison. NEWS RELEASE: **ARREST** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 6300 BLOCK OF WHITECLIFF...
KCRA.com
Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Highlands fatal shooting believed to have been carried out by Los Angeles man
The Latest – Thursday, Oct. 13 9:01 a.m. The initial reporting of a stabbing was incorrect, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, as the coroners office determined the wound was from a gunshot. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they have arrested the man […]
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
'There are worse things out here' | Some North Stockton homeless not afraid of potential serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden toured homeless encampments Thursday as a potential serial killer is still on the run. McFadden may be new to Stockton but his outreach with the homeless community is not. He came from San Jose, and his father chose to stay in a homeless encampment rather than accept housing.
Here are the Sacramento County and city measures voters will see on their ballot
(KTXL) — Funding for transportation projects and addressing homelessness will be some of the measures on the ballot in Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento for the 2022 midterm election. Here are the measures Sacramento voters will see on their ballot. Sacramento County measures Measure A If passed, this measure will raise sales taxes […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton
STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
Comments / 3