Road & Track

Watch the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Hit the Dyno

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is one of the most capable factory off-roaders that you can buy today. That won’t stop the aftermarket experts at Hennessey Performance from trying to find a bit more oomph hidden inside the truck’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6, however. The Texas-based tuners have just taken delivery of a Braptor, and we can finally get an idea of what sort of power this thing puts to the ground by way of a dyno test.
MotorBiscuit

The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead

Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

