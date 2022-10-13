The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is one of the most capable factory off-roaders that you can buy today. That won’t stop the aftermarket experts at Hennessey Performance from trying to find a bit more oomph hidden inside the truck’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6, however. The Texas-based tuners have just taken delivery of a Braptor, and we can finally get an idea of what sort of power this thing puts to the ground by way of a dyno test.

