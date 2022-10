MER_Douglas 25 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 06:43. MER_Starks 4 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 01:46. MER_James 15 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 07:29. MER_Starks 21 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 07:04. ETSU_Saylors 2 run (Keitner kick), 05:17. ETSU_FG Keltner 49, 00:00. Third Quarter. ETSU_FG Keltner 28, 10:28. MER_Harper 48...

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO