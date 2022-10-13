ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

FOX8 News

Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WITN

Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
WITN

Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine,...
WITN

One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
WITN

Student found with two Nerf guns charged with communicating threats

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A student at a learning center has been charged with communicating threats in an Eastern Carolina city. The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Thursday at about 10:30 in the morning, officers responded to a report of a student threatening to shoot a gun at River City Youth Build at 303 Ehringhaus Street. During the preliminary investigation, officers found the suspect, 18-year-old Joseph Patterson, in a classroom.
