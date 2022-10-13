Read full article on original website
Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance in death of 2-year-old at North Carolina church
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — New information about the investigation into the death of a toddler whose body was found outside an Edenton, North Carolina church is being revealed.
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
Elizabeth City man arrested after September deadly shooting
Saturday, Elizabeth City Police officers announced a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in September.
Police investigate fatal shooting at Forest Cove Apartments in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in the breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.
Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
Woman nabbed on felony charge after cocaine found hidden in dollar bill near Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on a felony cocaine charge last week after a broken headlight led to a car being pulled over by deputies in Halifax County, officials said. The incident took place in the early morning on October 8 in the area of...
Portsmouth police officer suspended without pay amid use of force investigation
Portsmouth Interim Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins held a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss an investigation into a use of force incident that occurred early Thursday morning.
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine,...
Man dies after being shot in Chesapeake breezeway Saturday afternoon
According to Chesapeake Police, a man has died after being shot in a breezeway in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.
Portsmouth interim police chief: Detective's use of force was uncalled for
The Portsmouth Police Department said a 'use of force' investigation is underway and a detective is charged after an assault on a man.
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for larceny suspect in Halifax County
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to find a larceny suspect. Deputies said it occurred at the New Dixie Mart on the 10000 block of NC Highway 903 in Halifax on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. They said...
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
Norfolk police investigate overnight double shooting that killed one, hurt another
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to learn what led up to a deadly double shooting that took the life of one person and hurt another. It was around 1:15 Saturday morning when police say they got the call about a possible shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. When first responders […]
Man shot in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, police say he may not survive
Police in Portsmouth say a man was shot on Virginia Avenue early Saturday morning. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
Man accused of killing Marie Covington faces charges connected to high-speed chase
The man accused of abducting and killing Marie Covington is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on Thursday to face charges connected to the high-speed police chase that led to his initial arrest.
Court documents reveal new details in shooting outside Chicho's on Granby Street
New details about a deadly shooting on Granby Street that sparked outrage and caused the city to install cameras. The community was heartbroken.
Student found with two Nerf guns charged with communicating threats
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A student at a learning center has been charged with communicating threats in an Eastern Carolina city. The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Thursday at about 10:30 in the morning, officers responded to a report of a student threatening to shoot a gun at River City Youth Build at 303 Ehringhaus Street. During the preliminary investigation, officers found the suspect, 18-year-old Joseph Patterson, in a classroom.
Woman killed, man hurt in double shooting Saturday morning, Norfolk Police say
Police in Norfolk say a man and woman were shot on Bagnall Road early Saturday morning. The female victim did not survive.
