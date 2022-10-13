Former Avalanche Jack Johnson took part in Stanley Cup banner ceremony and NHL fans loved it

Jack Johnson may no longer be on the Colorado Avalanche, but he still won his first Stanley Cup with the team just a handful of months ago.

On Wednesday, the Avalanche raised the banner on their Stanley Cup winning year in front of their fans to begin the 2022-23 season. And what a moment it was! “All the Small Things” made a triumphant return during a cool sing-along with Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus in attendance as all the stops were pulled out for a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

And to cap it all off was an awesome banner raising ceremony to solidify the Avalanche’s victory for all time. Johnson, a current member of the Chicago Blackhawks, joined his former team on the ice for the banner raising in an incredibly awesome — and classy! — moment.

Talk about an emotional moment for Johnson to cap off his time with the Avalanche. And quite fortuitous too that the former Colorado defenseman was playing against his old team with his new one to open the season!

NHL fans absolutely loved this moment between Johnson and his former Avalanche teammates.