11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle

VAN BUREN, Ark – An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.

Nevan Landrum is 11 years old. He’s been wheelchair-bound for the last 7 months and the family is still trying to find answers as to why.

“He’s always been a perfectly healthy child,” said Nevan’s mom Sherry Landrum. “He was in MMA; we were getting ready to start baseball.”

In March, the Landrum’s were visiting family in Kansas when Nevan started experiencing stomach issues.

Sherry said she thought it could be a stomach bug but when things got worse, she knew she had to take action.

“About 36 hours has passed and something told me like you need to get up and take him to the ER,” said Sherry.

Nevan underwent surgery for what doctors said was a ruptured appendix but when he came out, the 11-year-old couldn’t walk.

“I was thinking well maybe this just took a toll on his body because of the surgery but you know it’s October and he still can’t walk,” said Sherry.

After meetings with multiple specialists, the family says they still don’t have an explanation.

Sherry says hope was starting to dwindle when suddenly a breakthrough.

“I just thought wow what a miracle, what a miracle,” said Landrum.

Landrum says she received a video of her son walking down the hall at his physical therapist’s office and immediately was overcome with emotion.

“To see an 11-year-old with that much strength, he’s such a warrior to me and for me just an example of how we should be,” said Landrum.

The family says they hope this is just the beginning for Nevan, praying that he will not only walk but run again one day.

