The family of Lorna McMurrey, who died at a licensed cannabis facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts, spoke to a local NBC station on Thursday. Laura Bruneau, McMurrey's mother told NBC10 Boston Investigators that she received a text from her daughter around 12:30 p.m. on Jan 4 saying she was having trouble breathing and walking at the same time. Bruneau rushed to the facility where first responders had already arrived and were putting her daughter into an ambulance.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO