THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada
A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA. The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2...
Largest Cannabis Development Site In The World Soon To Function In Uganda, Here Are The Details
Eden Pharma Limited, established in 2017, announced Friday it has recently acquired a 5,000-acre site in Uganda. The land was obtained via a joint venture and will be used for cannabis research and development. “This project is fully licensed by the Ugandan government and is believed to be the largest...
Puerto Rico Senator Wants To Eliminate Penalties For Cannabis Possession, Gov Says No Way
After President Biden called on the nation's governors to pardon state-level marijuana possession convictions, a Senator in Puerto Rico filed a bill to remove penalties for low-level cannabis possession in the U.S. territory. Independent Senator José “Chaco” Vargas Vidot recently introduced Senate Bill 1042 to decriminalize the personal use of...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
Michigan Marijuana Sales Rise 2% To $212 Million In September, Expert Says
In September, Michigan cannabis sales rose 2% compared to August, and increased 31.4% from a year ago to a record $212 million, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Image by New Cannabis Ventures. "With medical sales falling 54.4% from a year ago to...
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity
BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
Sen. Booker Presents TEST Act Challenging Schedule 1 Drugs & Pushing For Research Into Overdose-Reversing Meds
This week U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced the Temporary Emergency Scheduling and Testing of Fentanyl Analogues (TEST) Act, which was immediately welcomed by civil rights organizations and policy experts, reported the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA). The proposed legislation would ask the federal government to test fentanyl-related substances (FRS), which...
Family Of Late Trulieve Worker Speaks Up To Prevent Similar Tragedies As Company Contests Findings
The family of Lorna McMurrey, who died at a licensed cannabis facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts, spoke to a local NBC station on Thursday. Laura Bruneau, McMurrey's mother told NBC10 Boston Investigators that she received a text from her daughter around 12:30 p.m. on Jan 4 saying she was having trouble breathing and walking at the same time. Bruneau rushed to the facility where first responders had already arrived and were putting her daughter into an ambulance.
