China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity

BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
Sen. Booker Presents TEST Act Challenging Schedule 1 Drugs & Pushing For Research Into Overdose-Reversing Meds

This week U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced the Temporary Emergency Scheduling and Testing of Fentanyl Analogues (TEST) Act, which was immediately welcomed by civil rights organizations and policy experts, reported the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA). The proposed legislation would ask the federal government to test fentanyl-related substances (FRS), which...
Family Of Late Trulieve Worker Speaks Up To Prevent Similar Tragedies As Company Contests Findings

The family of Lorna McMurrey, who died at a licensed cannabis facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts, spoke to a local NBC station on Thursday. Laura Bruneau, McMurrey's mother told NBC10 Boston Investigators that she received a text from her daughter around 12:30 p.m. on Jan 4 saying she was having trouble breathing and walking at the same time. Bruneau rushed to the facility where first responders had already arrived and were putting her daughter into an ambulance.
