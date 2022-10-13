Viewed over the span of decades, copper and gold prices tend to move in the same direction. Their prices were depressed during the 1980s and 1990s, and soared from 2000 through 2011. Both copper and gold experienced falling prices from 2011 to 2015, and higher prices around 2020 and 2021. That said, both metals have had periods of strong divergence, driven by the macroeconomic factors discussed below (Figure 1).

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO