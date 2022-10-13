Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0