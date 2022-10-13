Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Horry County tax assessor speaks after residents report tax increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The line at the tax assessor's office in Myrtle Beach was out the door Monday with residents complaining of waiting for hours to talk to someone about their property tax bill. Many are hoping to lower their tax bills from the county. Horry County...
myhorrynews.com
Some Horry County leaders want further investigation into absentee ballot debacle
State election officials’ explanation for the error that resulted in nearly 1,400 Democratic ballots being mailed to Republican voters in June doesn’t answer all of Horry County Council’s questions about the debacle. Council members received a letter from the State Election Commission last week about the ballot...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Surfside Beach Pier STOP WORK order lifted
The Town Manager of Surfside Beach lifted the Stop Work order for the pier project today. A Stop Work order remains for the three buildings at the entrance of the pier. Sources tell MyrtleBeachSC News this order will also be lifted as soon as possible. This after an anonymous tip...
WMBF
Horry County Council chairman candidate ‘disappointed’ by investigation into absentee ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The runner-up for Horry County Council chairman sent a letter to the executive director of the South Carolina Elections Commission (SEC) after an investigation into an absentee ballot error. It was discovered that 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were mistakenly sent to Republicans during the...
Surfside Beach parking committee discusses proposal to increase town’s hourly rate
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of the town of Surfside Beach’s parking committee disagreed Monday with a suggestion to raise the town’s hourly parking rates by as much as $150%. Committee members discussed the recommendation by Pivot Parking to raise the rate from $2 to between $3 and $5. News13 reached out to Pivot […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
LLR: Stop work order on entire Surfside Pier. Contractor disputes claim
A 1 p.m. meeting was cancelled today by the Town of Surfside Beach. A stop work order was issued for the entire $18 million Surfside Beach pier project. Initially the stop work order was issued for only the 3 metal buildings at the entrance of the Pier. The CBO found on Friday, October 7th, that Consensus Construction did not have the appropriate permit for metal building construction.
wpde.com
Lazarus claims 'no accountability' after ballot error during Horry County GOP chair race
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Runner-up for Horry County Council chairman, Mark Lazarus, has more to say after the company behind an error that resulted in hundreds of Republican voters receiving Democratic ballots in the June primary runoff blamed the mistake on a network server crash. Incumbent Johnny Gardner...
WMBF
Statewide report cards shows positive increase for Horry County Schools
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State report cards have been released and Horry County Schools grades are in. HCS graduation rate showed a slight increase since 2021 from 82.7% to 83.1%, less than a percent below the state average. College and career readiness among graduates did see an increase up to 72.8% in 2022, compared to 68.0% in 2021. This brings HCS above the state average of 65.8% of students determined to be college or career ready.
City of Florence to close part of North Beltline Drive during water tap installation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — North Beltline Drive will be partially closed to complete a water tap installation next Tuesday in Florence, according to a news release from the City of Florence. The water tap installation for the new Caliber Carwash will result in a partial closure of North Beltline Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. […]
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
wpde.com
Why did Horry County taxes increase? Realtor breaks down everything you need to know
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County tax bills started going out this week and if any are surprised by this year's bill, you're not alone. Dozens of homeowners this week have said they are shocked by the increased property tax on their bill. The tax assessor's office in...
WMBF
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
WMBF
Firefighters responding to two-alarm house fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Byars Street for a house fire just after 3 p.m. According to Marion Fire Rescue, the initial crews on scene found a working fire...
WMBF
Advocacy organizations shine light on the impact domestic violence has on children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Children’s Recovery Center has seen 700 children over the last 27 years the advocacy organization has been around. In 2021, 291 kids were seen, with 73 of them reporting domestic violence inside their homes. The organization works towards its mission of providing a...
WMBF
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to the murder, kidnapping and rape of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel. Raymond Moody, 62, appeared in court for the first time where he entered a guilty plea in connection to the case and told a judge that he understood what he was pleading to and was satisfied with the representation.
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed
North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
wfxb.com
Stop-Work Order Has Put Construction On Pause For The Surfside Beach Pier Buildings
A stop-work order has been announced for buildings on the Surfside Beach Pier. The current planning, building, and zoning staff discovered the town was not in possession of permits or updated design plans for properties on the pier. The order has been issued until plans could be reviewed and acquire proper permits needed to proceed. It only applies to the buildings on the pier but not the pier itself.
Fire destroys outbuilding in Loris area; no injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were no injuries in a fire that destroyed an outbuilding Monday in the area of Highway 45 and Goose Bay near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 11:40 a.m. to assist the Loris Fire Department on a structure fire call. The cause of the […]
Comments / 0