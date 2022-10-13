ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

myrtlebeachsc.com

Surfside Beach Pier STOP WORK order lifted

The Town Manager of Surfside Beach lifted the Stop Work order for the pier project today. A Stop Work order remains for the three buildings at the entrance of the pier. Sources tell MyrtleBeachSC News this order will also be lifted as soon as possible. This after an anonymous tip...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

LLR: Stop work order on entire Surfside Pier. Contractor disputes claim

A 1 p.m. meeting was cancelled today by the Town of Surfside Beach. A stop work order was issued for the entire $18 million Surfside Beach pier project. Initially the stop work order was issued for only the 3 metal buildings at the entrance of the Pier. The CBO found on Friday, October 7th, that Consensus Construction did not have the appropriate permit for metal building construction.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Statewide report cards shows positive increase for Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State report cards have been released and Horry County Schools grades are in. HCS graduation rate showed a slight increase since 2021 from 82.7% to 83.1%, less than a percent below the state average. College and career readiness among graduates did see an increase up to 72.8% in 2022, compared to 68.0% in 2021. This brings HCS above the state average of 65.8% of students determined to be college or career ready.
wpde.com

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Firefighters responding to two-alarm house fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Byars Street for a house fire just after 3 p.m. According to Marion Fire Rescue, the initial crews on scene found a working fire...
WMBF

‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to the murder, kidnapping and rape of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel. Raymond Moody, 62, appeared in court for the first time where he entered a guilty plea in connection to the case and told a judge that he understood what he was pleading to and was satisfied with the representation.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed

North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

Stop-Work Order Has Put Construction On Pause For The Surfside Beach Pier Buildings

A stop-work order has been announced for buildings on the Surfside Beach Pier. The current planning, building, and zoning staff discovered the town was not in possession of permits or updated design plans for properties on the pier. The order has been issued until plans could be reviewed and acquire proper permits needed to proceed. It only applies to the buildings on the pier but not the pier itself.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

