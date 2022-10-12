ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA coach Margueritte Aozasa feeling 'every emotion' ahead of Stanford homecoming

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

She lives near the beach, but the tranquil environment isn’t enough to help Margueritte Aozasa unwind. That's the burden of a coach.

“Way more sleepless nights as a head coach,” UCLA 's first-year leader joked last month.

After seven years as a Stanford assistant, Aozasa has made a dream transition into her first head coaching position, leading UCLA to a program-best 13-0 start and the top ranking in the country. The Bruins (5-0 Pac-12) travel to No. 9 Stanford on Friday in a key conference matchup that is also an emotional homecoming for Aozasa, who was an assistant at Stanford for seven years.

The Bay Area native said she’s feeling “every emotion I can imagine.” There’s pride in returning to her old Palo Alto stomping grounds, gratitude for the school where she honed her coaching chops and excitement to see mentors and old friends. There’s also melancholy: The theme of the match is to raise mental health awareness in honor of former Stanford and Newbury Park goalie Katie Meyer , a player Aozasa had coached who died by suicide in March.

While helping the Cardinal to two national championships, Aozasa learned from Stanford coach Paul Ratcliffe how to break down the game and teach it in its simplest form. In moving to UCLA, Aozasa wanted to borrow Stanford’s thoughtful decision-making and structure, but wanted to give her players freedom.

The result is a fluid playing style that has worked to perfection.

The Bruins are the only NCAA Division I team without a loss or a tie, overcoming a difficult schedule that included top-10 road wins at Duke and North Carolina. They have three consecutive shutout victories and lead the Pac-12 in scoring with 3.08 goals per game.

The players are “in a groove where they’re playing with a lot of confidence, they’re playing with a lot of composure, but that comes from their willingness to work hard for each other,” Aozasa said. “It’s just having that foundation, that trust between players.”

Players, leery about the coaching change, did not blindly trust the new staff when it entered in January. The staff even told the players they would have to earn the team's trust. Aozasa prioritized relationship building and creating a space for players to get to know each other outside of soccer. They did light-hearted activities like building towers out of marshmallows and straws and sat down for team bonding conversations that midfielder MacKenzee Vance said never occurred under the previous staff.

Vance pinpointed an exercise in which players and staff identified themselves as animals based on how they handle conflicts. Lions are loud and verbal. Rabbits scurry away. Porcupines are prickly. Turtles retreat into their shells.

"That has given us language to kind of use around conflict, which has been really nice to help build relationships, build trust," said Aozasa, who identifies as an owl that approaches conflicts intellectually.

By spring quarter, players were ready to buy into Aozasa’s vision for the program.

“They’re just such good people. Down to earth people,” Vance said last month. “I feel like that’s what we need here at this program. Somebody who is going to take control, show us love, family and still expect us to grind and be 100% every single time on the field and that’s what they demand every day."

The standard is so high for the Bruins that even a 1-0 shutout against Arizona on Sunday was characterized as “just a poor performance all the way around,” Aozasa said. A game-winning goal from Sunshine Fontes in the 83rd minute preserved the perfect start, but the coach was preoccupied by the lack of discipline the team showed by letting up on key habits. The Bruins need a better performance at Stanford (11-2-1, 4-1-0) , where the Cardinal are 7-0 and outscoring opponents 25-4.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs

Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

The Two-Floor Penthouse in Oakland’s Historic Cathedral Building Is on the Market for $1.5 Million

If you ever wanted to live in a landmark, now may be your chance. The executive penthouse atop Oakland’s historic Cathedral Building is up for grabs. The crown jewel of the nine-story flatiron structure, this two-level home has been listed at $1.49 million. The condo has an open layout with gorgeous cathedral-style windows that offer some of the best views in the Bay Area. With 2,100 square feet of space, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit isn’t huge by penthouse standards. But what it lacks in sheer scale, it makes up for with loads of natural light and modern amenities—the...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Newbury Park, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley student actually studies for midterm, still fails horribly

This midterm season, campus junior Epikph Ail decided to do something different with their studying habits. Instead of spending all their time watching TikTok videos or mindlessly scrolling through Instagram like everyone else, Ail decided to actually crack open the math textbook they had bought for $300. But when Ail...
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

This Los Angeles Pop-Up Phenom Is Coming to the Bay Area

One of Los Angeles’ favorite pop-ups is coming to the Bay Area with events on October 16, 18, and 20. Co-founder Elizabeth Heitner started Malli about two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic started and her now-business partner (and romantic partner) Nestor Silva has joined her in the endeavor. The two serve Mexican- and Jewish-inspired food and will take over at Bay Area kitchens including Octavia, Slug, and Habibi Bar through the third week of October. The pop-up just finished a tour through New York, too, where Heitner grew up. Heitner is a New York Jew, as she calls it, and Nestor is a Los Angeles Mexican with an Argentinian father. “We keep up with this Jewish-inspired Mexican idea because I was obsessed with making babka,” Heitner says. “I was like, ‘What if we made Mexican chocolate babka?’ And we thought, ‘Where else can we take this?’”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Ncaa
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara candidate attacked with slurs, death threats

The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city’s first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Public Schools Get Middling Grades in New Poll, With Worse Marks From Parents

San Franciscans surveyed in the new Standard Voter Poll are not particularly satisfied with the city’s public schools—and the sentiment is worse among parents. Just 31% of respondents strongly or somewhat approve of San Francisco Unified School District’s performance, down from 39% in May. That leaves 69% who strongly or somewhat disapprove of the city’s public schools, compared with 61% in May.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bontraveler.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area

Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Stanford University
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food & Wine

There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California

If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
CONCORD, CA
puravidamoms.com

Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
SAN JOSE, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza opens in San Mateo, California

Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in San Mateo, California, under the ownership of franchisees Raja Sethi and Charanpreet Singh. Singh and Sethi own three other Mountain Mike's locations in the San Francisco Bay area and are planning for more locations on the peninsula in South San Francisco and Pacifica, according to a press release.
SAN MATEO, CA
7x7.com

5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area

You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
446K+
Followers
72K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy