World Champions and ex-LOUD Sacy and pANcada join Sentinels
Ex-LOUD teammates and 2022 World Champions Sacy and pANcada join North American Franchised Team Sentinels, completing the Sentinels roster, Sentinels announced. The two players helped LOUD secure the Championship in a 3-1 victory over North American team OpTiC Gaming. LOUD only lost a single map in the entire playoffs, which was in that series against […] The post World Champions and ex-LOUD Sacy and pANcada join Sentinels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Worlds 2022 Group A Standings and Results
Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 5 saw Group A do one final round robin before two of the four teams get eliminated. See the results of the matches between T1, EDward Gaming, Fnatic, and Cloud9 here. Teams and Standings. One round robin has already concluded throughout the first three days...
