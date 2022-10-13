Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight
Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Returns To Favorite Venue, But In Unfamiliar Territory After Crushing KO Loss To Fury
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder will return to his favorite venue Saturday night for his first fight in over a year. The former WBC champion became the heavyweight division’s most prolific knockout artist of the 21st century in large part due to the numerous memorable moments he produced at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “The Bronze Bomber” dismantled Dominic Breazeale in less than one round the last time he fought at the home arena of the NBA’s Nets in May 2019.
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner Edges Mikaela Mayer With Split Decision To Unify Titles
Alycia Baumgardner grabbed a razor-thin split decision over her huge rival Mikaela Mayer to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF, IBO super featherweight titles at the O2 Arena in London. It was close throughout and in many points it was just who you liked more Mayer was the busier, working...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch
George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker-John Ryder: Terms Reached For Interim WBO Title Fight, Eyed For Late November
Zach Parker has an opponent set for his next fight and without the pain of going through a purse bid process. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal is place for an all-UK super middleweight showdown between Parker and former title challenger John Ryder. The bout will take place in late November, Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren confirmed Thursday in an interview with UK radio giant talkSPORT.
Boxing Scene
Gary Antonio Russell: I’m Looking To Go In There And Hurt Emmanuel Rodriguez
NEW YORK – Gary Antonio Russell didn’t even have 10 seconds to start executing his game plan the first time he met Emmanuel Rodriguez in the center of a boxing ring. An accidental clash of heads ended that scheduled 12-round bantamweight bout almost as soon as it began 14 months ago in Carson, California. Rodriguez came away from that collision with a cut that prevented him from continuing.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Punishes George Kambosos For Dominant Decision, Retains Titles
George Kambosos Jr. could jitterbug and switch hit all that he wanted as a self-avowed reformed fighter. In the end, it made no difference: he simply had no answer for Devin Haney. In virtually a repeat of their encounter four months earlier, the 23-year-old Haney outworked and bruised up Kambosos...
Boxing Scene
Plant: Uzcategui Would've Beaten Either Dirrell Brother; Y’all Seen What I Did To Him
NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell reiterated Wednesday that he isn’t overly impressed by Caleb Plant’s resume. Dirrell declined to label Plant an elite-level boxer because the former WBC super middleweight champion doesn’t think his upcoming opponent has faced enough exceptional foes to warrant that type of praise.
Boxing Scene
Jarrell Miller vs. Awadh Tamim Clash in Play For November 4
Big heavyweight Jarrell ``Big Baby'' Miller (25-0-1) hits the road and is lined up to fight in the Tanzanian capital of Dar-es- Salam, on the date of November 4, against Awadh "Big Brother" Tamim, who resides in Stockholm, Sweden, but is from Tanzania. BoxRec lists Tamim's record as 15-5 but...
Boxing Scene
Paul-Silva PPV: Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves Rematch Added
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced today that top 118-pound contenders and former world title challengers Alexandro “El Peque” Santiago and Antonio “Carita” Nieves will meet again in a 10-round rematch of their exciting 2016 showdown on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29, live from Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Boxing Scene
Demsey McKean Drops, Stops Patrick Korte In Third Round On Paro-Jarvis Show
It wasn’t pretty but Demsey McKean resumed his knockout ways in the end. The unbeaten Australian southpaw made the most of an awkward ring affair in his return home, taking out Germany’s Patrick Korte in the third round of their heavyweight scrap. A pair of left hands forced Korte to crash to the canvas, prompting a stoppage at 2:59 of round three in their DAZN-aired co-feature Saturday at South Bank Piazza in South Brisbane, Australia.
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: 'The Emperor' Is Dead; 'Ferocious' Is Back
One loss has not quelled George Kambosos’s desire to face the best that the lightweight division has to offer. It has, however, brought the now former lineal and unified champion back to reality. “’The Emperor’ is dead,” insisted Kambosos. “‘Ferocious’ is back.”. Sydney’s...
Boxing Scene
Emmanuel Rodriguez: I Don't Believe Paul Butler Will Last Five Rounds With Inoue
NEW YORK – Emmanuel Rodriguez has shared the ring with Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler. Based on his completely opposite experiences with those two bantamweight champions, the Puerto Rican contender cannot envision England’s Butler lasting many rounds with the Japanese knockout artist nicknamed “Monster.” Rodriguez, who will square off against Gary Antonio Russell on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, offered a blunt prediction for the Inoue-Butler bout Wednesday while he participated in an open workout at nearby Gleason’s Gym.
Boxing Scene
Olascuaga-Sustaita ESPN Knockout Weights From Niagara Falls
Anthony Olascuaga continues the fast track towards a flyweight title shot. The ambitious 23-year-old flyweight from Los Angeles enters his second career regional title fight through just his fifth pro bout, as he faces fellow California native Marco Sustaita. Both fighters easily made weight for their scheduled ten-round WBA Fetelatin flyweight title fight, which headlines an ESPN Knockout show Friday evening beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET from Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall - CompuBox Punch Stats
By the second round of this fight, Claressa Shields had landed 35 power punches- more power punches than any Savannah Marshall opponent had landed on Marshall in a fight. By the 4th round, Shields had landed 18 body punches, more than any previous Savannah Marshall opponent. Marshall established new career highs for punches thrown and landed in a fight, and she landed more power punches (122) and more total punches (136) than any of Shields’ previous opponents.
Boxing Scene
Ginny Fuchs, April Hunter, Shannon Ryan Get Wins on Shields-Marshall Card
US Olympian Ginny Fuchs made it 2-0 as a pro with a six-round shutout against Gemma Ruegg at super-flyweight on the Shields-Marshall undercard in London. Fuchs was too fast for Ruegg, who was brave but never really knocked the American out of her stride. Fuchs was happy to pick off...
Boxing Scene
Helenius: I Don’t Take Loss To Washington Seriously; I Was Really, Really Sick That Week
From the outside looking in, it appeared as if Robert Helenius’ career came to an abrupt end in the eighth round of his fight against Gerald Washington in July 2019. A right hand by Washington sent Helenius flat on his back that night. Helenius’ head rested briefly on the bottom rope and as he tried to get up, referee Gary Miezwa waved an end to a scheduled 10-round fight FS1 televised from The Armory in Minneapolis.
Boxing Scene
Vito Mielnicki Jr. Out-Works Limberth Ponce In 10-Rounder On Wilder-Helenius Undercard
NEW YORK – Vito Mielnicki Jr. extended his winning streak to five Saturday night. The 20-year-old junior middleweight mostly controlled his 10-round fight against Limberth Ponce with his jab, both to Ponce’s head and body, and recorded a unanimous-decision victory at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Mielnicki clearly won by wide distances – 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 – on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard.
Boxing Scene
Father Of Ryan Garcia Says Gervonta Davis Clash is Going To Be Next
Ryan Garcia has begged, pleaded, and called for a showdown against Gervonta Davis for the better part of the past five years. However, despite his public call-outs, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has shown very little interest, claiming that Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) would provide him with little to no competition. Nevertheless, after years of continual back-and-forth trash talk, both fighters have recently sat down jointly, in an attempt to turn their mouthwatering showdown into reality.
Boxing Scene
Helenius Expects Wilder's Power To Resemble That Of Samuel Peter, Lamon Brewster
NEW YORK – The hardest Robert Helenius has been hit in a boxing ring was by former heavyweight champions Samuel Peter and Lamon Brewster. “The Nordic Nightmare” expects Deontay Wilder’s power to be comparable when they square off while wearing 10-ounce gloves Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Helenius has gotten a feel for Wilder’s power during the numerous rounds they’ve spent sparring against each other, but they wore gloves with much more padding and headgear for those sparring sessions.
