Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
LP&L crew describes Hurricane Ian relief efforts
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L sent 17 crewmembers and 15 service vehicles on a 3500-mile journey to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. They left for Florida on Sept. 28 and were there for five days. Mason Cain is a journeyman lineman for LP&L. He said they relied heavily on...
fox34.com
Texas governor candidates break fundraising records ahead of midterm elections
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With less than a month left in the state midterm elections, all campaigns were required to turn over their financial documents to the Texas Ethics Commission. According to the financial documents, this year’s gubernatorial race has broken Texas records with more than a combined $200 million...
Comments / 0