Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-four) (eight, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Follow live updates, commentary, analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three in a row?. That's what Nebraska is shooting for as it rolls into Purdue on a two-game winning streak. The Husker defense will face a stiff test, and perhaps that's why the line favors the Boilermakers by 14 points. We've got boots on the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Shatel: I'm not ruling Mickey Joseph out as Nebraska's next head coach

Mickey Joseph looks the part. First off the bus, walking briskly in an all black suit with red tie. That’s a boss. Mickey Joseph acts the part. See him buzzing up and down the Husker sideline. Cheering and encouraging. Demanding fight. Counting the men on a punt formation. Totally...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offense uses multiple explosive plays to cover up efficiency issues

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Sustained drives? Not so much. But Nebraska found the haymakers Saturday night. Trey Palmer was the star as the Husker offense collectively reminded again that what it lacks in ability to possess the ball, front-line blocking and third-down precision it can make up for with deep balls and explosive plays.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball announces two time changes

Nebraska volleyball announced two time changes to the Huskers' schedule on Friday. Nebraska's match at Illinois on Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. The matchup will still be televised on BTN. The Huskers' match against Iowa in Lincoln on Nov. 11 — the 300th consecutive regular-season sellout —...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska's single-game receiving record

Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night — Trey Palmer. In a 43-37 loss to Purdue, Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards — a Nebraska single-game program record. Of those 237 yards, 185 came in the second half. He also added a 60-yard run in the third quarter on a reverse.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and nine other Week 7 games

Week 7 already. The usual crew offers their picks on 10 games, including Nebraska vs. Purdue. How many members of the panel are riding with the Huskers?. (Last week: 8-2; Season record: 49-21) Nebraska at Purdue: Purdue, 35-24. Penn State at Michigan: Michigan, 21-21. Kansas at Oklahoma: Oklahoma, 30-28. Minnesota...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's Takes: Nebraska's special teams continued to impress — and make an impact

1. The narrative around Mickey Joseph will be interesting around Nebraska this week. NU's offensive line couldn't block and the defense couldn't pressure Purdue or stop the run and the Huskers hung in there with basically the deep ball as a weapon. And yet hang in there they did, the players have become engaged in this season and this team has a fearless confidence about it.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chatelain: Can we declare the Nebraska one-score loss demon exorcised?

The road ahead is such a mystery. Can Mickey Joseph really compete for a division title in November? Can he persuade Trev Alberts to hire him long-term? Can his leaky offensive line protect the quarterback? And, most intriguing, will Iowa ever score another touchdown? (Sorry, that’s another column.) With...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Thursday, October 13 weather update for Nebraska and western Iowa

Watch now: Strong winds continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday. It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Pregame: Luke Reimer out for Nebraska vs. Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska will play without its leading tackler under the lights against Purdue. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer was on the field but not in uniform as the Huskers took the field for warmups at Ross-Ade Stadium. His absence means extended action for Eteva Mauga-Clements and Chris Kolarevic alongside the other starter, Nick Henrich.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offensive line leaves Casey Thompson under pressure – again

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It might have been Purdue’s full house football party Saturday night, but Nebraska’s offensive line at times became the accommodating hosts. Another week. Another different starting five offensive linemen for the Huskers. Another evening of quarterback Casey Thompson dodging defenders in the backfield.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
LINCOLN, NE

