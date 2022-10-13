ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Usually, the action on night one is held at the main Speedway but fans poured into the stands at ‘The Bullring’ for the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip

There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pool Magazine

These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The Strip

Las Vegas is home to a wide variety of luxurious hotels. Thus, resort-style swimming pools are highly sought after by tourists. It is common practice for visitors to Las Vegas to spend a considerable amount of time reading reviews of potential lodging options before making a reservation. The presence of a swimming pool is often cited as a major draw for vacationers. Let this guide to the top Las Vegas swimming pools make it easier for you to decide where to stay during your visit to Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Wisconsin State
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
foodgressing.com

Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit

Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash causes delays on 215, airport connector

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash caused major delays for drivers along the I-215 eastbound to the airport connector. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to the RTC Southern Nevada. Drivers should expect delays as the right lane is blocked due to the crash. No other information has been released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Knight Hawks release 2023 season schedule

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are gearing up for their next season as they release their 2023 schedule; they're second in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The team is set to play eight home games at The Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, with the first being on Saturday, March 25, against the Iowa Barnstormers.
HENDERSON, NV

