A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The Strip
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las Vegas
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las Vegas
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
Five Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Las Vegas Edition)
CraigslistRoll the dice on these five cheap, used Craigslist finds.
Fox5 KVVU
Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Usually, the action on night one is held at the main Speedway but fans poured into the stands at ‘The Bullring’ for the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race.
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The Strip
Las Vegas is home to a wide variety of luxurious hotels. Thus, resort-style swimming pools are highly sought after by tourists. It is common practice for visitors to Las Vegas to spend a considerable amount of time reading reviews of potential lodging options before making a reservation. The presence of a swimming pool is often cited as a major draw for vacationers. Let this guide to the top Las Vegas swimming pools make it easier for you to decide where to stay during your visit to Sin City.
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.
8newsnow.com
Twisted ‘tail’ of Las Vegas first responders saving a crafty kitten
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a cat gets stuck up a tree, who gets the call? The old belief is that firefighters will rush to the rescue. What about a cat stuck in a car or behind a bathroom sink? It turns out firefighters also respond to this – with approval – along with police ready to help.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
Italian fast-casual restaurant The Sicilian Butcher eyeing Las Vegas for expansion
A new investment is fueling the growth of the Arizona company that operates The Sicilian Butcher and its sister concept The Sicilian Baker.
foodgressing.com
Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit
Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
Look Inside: Asylum & Hotel Fear prepare to scare Halloween visitors
Once again, Las Vegas Haunts is featuring its Asylum and Hotel Fear haunted houses in the parking lot of the Meadow's Mall at Valley View Boulevard and U.S. 95.
Fox5 KVVU
Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Changes to the rules on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’ll be talking more about this in our regular traffic reports in a week or so, but I want to make sure you didn’t miss this update on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas. As the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge...
Fox5 KVVU
Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
Crash causes delays on 215, airport connector
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash caused major delays for drivers along the I-215 eastbound to the airport connector. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to the RTC Southern Nevada. Drivers should expect delays as the right lane is blocked due to the crash. No other information has been released.
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
news3lv.com
Vegas Knight Hawks release 2023 season schedule
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are gearing up for their next season as they release their 2023 schedule; they're second in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The team is set to play eight home games at The Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, with the first being on Saturday, March 25, against the Iowa Barnstormers.
