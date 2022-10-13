ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Cameo Was So Chic

By Coleman Spilde
 3 days ago
Bravo

The Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was already highly anticipated, and the first of three parts has definitely delivered.

Like any Housewives reunion, the discussions spanned events happening over the entire course of the season, not necessarily in sequence. That’s why they dissected everything from Dorit Kemsley’s robbery, which opened Season 12 all the way back in May, to late summer’s vile bot attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son—a level of hatred that Bravo (finally) unequivocally condemned.

But the highlight of the episode came in the form of one gray-haired, Activia-totin’, knife-wielding scream queen. Yes, Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as the best thing that happened to RHOBH this season, emerging from the heavens (backstage) in a gorgeous teal suit to break down the impact of her legendary guest appearance in an episode earlier in Season 12.

Curtis—who showed up at a luncheon midseason to promote her charity benefitting Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, My Hand in Yours—walked onto the reunion set to gasps and cheers from each of the Housewives. During her brief scene on the show, Curtis made Housewives history by being the catalyst for one of the funniest scenes in the franchise’s long run.

Bringing a gaggle of both knickknacks and paddywhacks with her in a Mary Poppins bag, Curtis pulled out each one to increasingly comical fanfare from Kemsley. “So chic!”, “Really very chic,” and “Honestly very chic” fell from Kemsley’s lips as if she were sitting front row at Valentino Couture—and not being privy to a show-and-tell of dog leashes and baby cozies.

But nothing blew the Internet up more than when Curtis held up an entire wind chime, nearly knocking Kemsley out of her chair. “Jamie, can I just say, that is the chicest wind chime I have ever seen?” Stitch it onto a pillow. Print it onto a dad hat. This is 2022’s most memorable line. But it wasn’t just a hilarious line—it actually did some good for the world too! (How often can that be said?)

Curtis told the women and Andy Cohen that the day after the episode aired was the single biggest day in My Hand in Yours’ history, with items selling out almost instantly and 100% of the thousands of dollars in proceeds all going directly to Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. “I had no idea the impact of your show,” Curtis said graciously. As her way of thanking the cast, Curtis named a wind chime after Kemsley and jokingly subtitled the charity, “the Chicest Children’s Charity.”

For those of us who can’t get enough of Jamie Lee Curtis—from her earnest Instagrams praising Uber Eats to her rightfully earned bragging about Everything Everywhere All At Once’s staggering box office numbers—Curtis’ appearance on the reunion was the perfect Halloween treat. And the perfect promotion for Halloween Ends (in theaters and streaming exclusively on Peacock this Friday).

Curtis had a treat of her own ready for the cast as well: Jack-o-Lanterns with each of their faces carved into them. “And you can take them home!” Curtis bellowed. Hopefully, these were specially crafted plastic and not real, as those pumpkins would be fully spoiled before the big day rolls around in a few weeks. Though, after a season that was much more bad than good, maybe all of these women deserve a few rotten vegetables.

Stories of Bill Murray Terrorizing Celebrities Are Spreading Like Wildfire

Bill Murray is an undeniable comedy legend. According to a bunch of disturbing stories emerging about him in recent days, weeks and months, he might also be an all-time terrible co-worker.The floodgates seemed to have opened following new revelations about what went down on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal, which had its production shut down earlier this year after Murray allegedly sexually harassed a member of the production staff. The “much younger” woman reportedly received north of $100,000 in a settlement from Murray, who sources say got on top of her and started kissing her through...
CELEBRITIES
