OU and OSU Garner All-Big 12 Preseason Honors

We’re less than a month away from the college basketball season which means it’s time to predict who will star for the conference this season.

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III was one of the six named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. Anderson is the 14th Cowboy to receive the honor.

OSU center Moussa Cisse was named honorable mention.

As for Oklahoma, Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield was named Preseason Newcomer of the Year. He’s the seventh Sooner in program history to earn the honor.

Jacob Groves also earned honorable mentions honors.

TCU’s Mike Miles, Jr. was named Big 12 preseason player of the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.