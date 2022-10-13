ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OU and OSU Garner All-Big 12 Preseason Honors

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dyiq_0iWoLRpn00

We’re less than a month away from the college basketball season which means it’s time to predict who will star for the conference this season.

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III was one of the six named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. Anderson is the 14th Cowboy to receive the honor.

OSU center Moussa Cisse was named honorable mention.

As for Oklahoma, Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield was named Preseason Newcomer of the Year. He’s the seventh Sooner in program history to earn the honor.

Jacob Groves also earned honorable mentions honors.

TCU’s Mike Miles, Jr. was named Big 12 preseason player of the year.

News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
