Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
WVNews
Glenville State beats Alderson Broaddus, 31-12
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State Pioneers scored the first 24 points and pulled away late from the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 31-12, at Morris Stadium. GSU went ahead on Josh Jones’ 36-yard field goal with 11:15 left in the first quarter, then added a pair of second-quarter Saeed Galloway rush TDs to go up 17-0 at the half.
WVNews
Lewis County boys held to scoreless tie in regular season finale
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County boys soccer won’t be carrying a long win streak into the postseason. But it remains unbeaten for nearly a month as it enters sectional tournament play as a No. 1 seed. The Minutemen couldn’t quite put one away against Winfield in...
WVNews
Mountain memories
If there was ever any doubt what West Virginia University football means to the Mountain State, a one-minute video clip captured at the end of the Mountaineers’ 43-40 win over Baylor sums it up rather nicely. After the hard-fought, emotionally draining victory, there were thousands of fans joining with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
WVU rifle teams shows depth in front end of road trip
Without three of its top team members, West Virginia's rifle squad was still able to down Air Force and UTEP in a Saturday tri-match at the Air Force Academy's range in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday. The wins pushed WVU to 4-0 on the season. With Mary Tucker, Tal Engler...
WVNews
Sophia Saurino Preston.JPG
PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn’t sure if he would be able t…
WVNews
Neta Fern Thorn
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Neta Fern Thorn, 79, of Flemington, WV, passed away on Monday, Oc…
WVNews
Fairmont State University holds Maroon and White Day to recruit new students
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University held its fall Maroon and White Day on campus Saturday, welcoming upcoming and prospective students onsite to answer questions, take tours and get them excited about potentially becoming Falcons. Fairmont State University Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life Alicia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Tony Mathis Baylor Postgame 10/13/22
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis credited a steady approach for his 163-yard rushing performance in his team's 43-40 win over Baylor. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Families celebrate fall at Candy Land event at the Bridge Sports Complex
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds flocked to Bridgeport on Saturday to experience the Cupcake Commons, Lollipop Woods and Candy Castle as The Bridge Sports Complex, area businesses and organizations brought the classic board game Candy Land to life for area children. Costumed children excitedly moved from station to...
WVNews
Lewis County (West Virginia) deputies to begin work in elementary schools
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County Schools has partnered with the Lewis County Commission to provide prevention resource officers for the middle and high schools for several years, and they are now preparing to start something similar in the county’s four elementary schools. While not PROs, Lewis...
WVNews
West Virginia's D&E College begins capital campaign
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Davis & Elkins College is launching a $25 million capital campaign to build a new student residence hall and renovate two existing facilities. “Creating Home: It Takes a Village” was recently approved by the Board of Trustees with a projected groundbreaking date of spring or summer 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
West Virginia hidden gem: Watters Smith Memorial State Park shines in the autumn & year round
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Watters Smith Memorial State Park, off the beaten path in southern Harrison County, is one of the under-appreciated gems of West Virginia's park system. The park offers a lengthy trail system that ranges from easy to difficult, including one section that's designed for...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
— Tyler Prince, 27, Lost Creek, and Tessa Hartley, 30, Lost Creek. — Devon Timothy Toppings, 27, Clarksburg, and Leanna Nicole Shaw, 29, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, CVB promotes local street art with third geocache trail
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its third geocaching trail Saturday morning, welcoming both locals and hobbyists from out-of-state to visit nine pieces of street art around the county in their quest to find the caches. Geocaching is “treasure hunting” of sorts...
WVNews
Robert James Walling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert James Walling, 81, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Bob was born on July 8, 1941, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to the late Luther Walling Jr. and Gwendolyn Elston Walling. Mr. Walling retired from Bombardier Capital Inc....
WVNews
Pumpkin Spooktacular, trunk-or-treat draw children and adults to Clarksburg's Waldomore
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ghouls, goblins, and even Buzz Lightyear showed up at the Waldomore in Clarksburg Saturday evening for the annual Pumpkin Spooktacular put on by Clarksburg Community Action, the Clarksburg CVB and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library. “We have the pumpkin carving display. There’s Robert C. Byrd...
Comments / 0