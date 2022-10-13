An astute reader with a keen memory recently emailed to ask if I had carried on my boycott of Major League Baseball from 2021 into 2022. Readers will recall that what set me off was the egregious politicization of baseball by an ideological MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred. Manfred had shamelessly shoehorned partisan politics into America’s national pastime. Siding with Stacey Abrams and the Democrats, he toed the party line that framed Georgia’s new 2021 election-integrity laws as (to quote Joe Biden, presidential “unifier”) “Jim Crow on steroids.”

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO