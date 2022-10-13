Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in triumph, and then spiked his bat in celebration — a raw, emotional moment destined for Philadelphia’s rich sports history. Hoskins then trotted around the bases in front of a rabid crowd of 45,538 fans already in a tizzy over the Phillies’ first home playoff game in 11 years. The whole thing felt like an out-of-body experience for the veteran slugger.
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1
NEW YORK — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with a popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.
Paul Kengor: Another year without baseball
An astute reader with a keen memory recently emailed to ask if I had carried on my boycott of Major League Baseball from 2021 into 2022. Readers will recall that what set me off was the egregious politicization of baseball by an ideological MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred. Manfred had shamelessly shoehorned partisan politics into America’s national pastime. Siding with Stacey Abrams and the Democrats, he toed the party line that framed Georgia’s new 2021 election-integrity laws as (to quote Joe Biden, presidential “unifier”) “Jim Crow on steroids.”
