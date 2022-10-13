Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-four) (eight, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Purdue: Follow live updates, commentary, analysis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three in a row?. That's what Nebraska is shooting for as it rolls into Purdue on a two-game winning streak. The Husker defense will face a stiff test, and perhaps that's why the line favors the Boilermakers by 14 points. We've got boots on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
North Platte Telegraph
Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska's single-game receiving record
Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night — Trey Palmer. In a 43-37 loss to Purdue, Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards — a Nebraska single-game program record. Of those 237 yards, 185 came in the second half. He also added a 60-yard run in the third quarter on a reverse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball announces two time changes
Nebraska volleyball announced two time changes to the Huskers' schedule on Friday. Nebraska's match at Illinois on Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. The matchup will still be televised on BTN. The Huskers' match against Iowa in Lincoln on Nov. 11 — the 300th consecutive regular-season sellout —...
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska's special teams continued to impress — and make an impact
1. The narrative around Mickey Joseph will be interesting around Nebraska this week. NU's offensive line couldn't block and the defense couldn't pressure Purdue or stop the run and the Huskers hung in there with basically the deep ball as a weapon. And yet hang in there they did, the players have become engaged in this season and this team has a fearless confidence about it.
North Platte Telegraph
Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
North Platte Telegraph
Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and nine other Week 7 games
Week 7 already. The usual crew offers their picks on 10 games, including Nebraska vs. Purdue. How many members of the panel are riding with the Huskers?. (Last week: 8-2; Season record: 49-21) Nebraska at Purdue: Purdue, 35-24. Penn State at Michigan: Michigan, 21-21. Kansas at Oklahoma: Oklahoma, 30-28. Minnesota...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska defense folds under the pressure of Aidan O’Connell and 101 Purdue plays
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Aidan O’Connell dropped back and scanned the field. No one open. With Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson bearing down, the Purdue sixth-year quarterback sidestepped the rush and decided to run. Facing a fourth-and-1 in the final three minutes of a one-score game, O’Connell moved ahead for three yards and paid the price with a pads crunching hit.
North Platte Telegraph
Momentum? Confidence? On two-game win streak, Nebraska full steam ahead for Purdue
LINCOLN — It’s been a different sort of 24-hour rule for Nebraska in October. The policy has been in place for years: The Huskers get one day to live in the result of the game they just played. Then it’s a hard shift to preparing for the next one.
North Platte Telegraph
Chatelain: Can we declare the Nebraska one-score loss demon exorcised?
The road ahead is such a mystery. Can Mickey Joseph really compete for a division title in November? Can he persuade Trev Alberts to hire him long-term? Can his leaky offensive line protect the quarterback? And, most intriguing, will Iowa ever score another touchdown? (Sorry, that’s another column.) With...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's second-half rally falls short at Purdue, snapping two-game winning streak
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Nebraska football's two-game winning streak has been snapped. Despite remaining within one possession for most of the second half, the Huskers fell to Purdue 43-37 in front of a sold-out crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers took control early, outgaining the Huskers 296-169...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Casey Thompson says Nebraska's offense was 'hit and miss' against Purdue
That’s how Casey Thompson described Nebraska’s offensive performance against Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers scored 37 points but barely ran half as many plays as Purdue. Thompson through for 354 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions and missed Alante Brown in the end zone. “I...
North Platte Telegraph
Women's hoops notes: How NIL could factor into Jaz Shelley's looming decision
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley has options. Due to the bonus COVID-19 year, Nebraska’s star guard has two more seasons of eligibility. But she hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the 2023-24 season. Shelley could stay at Nebraska for her third season as a Husker, or she could...
North Platte Telegraph
Pregame: Luke Reimer out for Nebraska vs. Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska will play without its leading tackler under the lights against Purdue. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer was on the field but not in uniform as the Huskers took the field for warmups at Ross-Ade Stadium. His absence means extended action for Eteva Mauga-Clements and Chris Kolarevic alongside the other starter, Nick Henrich.
North Platte Telegraph
‘I’m there to play': Gretna’s Korver Demma joins Nebraska as a walk-on
Korver Demma has waited his entire life to be a Husker. As the son of a former Nebraska volleyball All-American Megan Korver, becoming a part of the Nebraska football team has always been a dream for Demma. But, he had to make it happen first. After a pair of excellent...
North Platte Telegraph
Thursday, October 13 weather update for Nebraska and western Iowa
Watch now: Strong winds continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday. It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
North Platte Telegraph
What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska offensive line leaves Casey Thompson under pressure – again
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It might have been Purdue’s full house football party Saturday night, but Nebraska’s offensive line at times became the accommodating hosts. Another week. Another different starting five offensive linemen for the Huskers. Another evening of quarterback Casey Thompson dodging defenders in the backfield.
North Platte Telegraph
Two Nebraska starters game-time decisions vs Purdue; TE Thomas Fidone out for season
LINCOLN – Two Nebraska defensive starters will be game-time decisions Saturday night while two key injured offensive players have gained clarity about what may be in store for the rest of their seasons. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer and cornerback Quinton Newsome will both travel to Purdue after missing part...
Comments / 0