Five killed including police officer in North Carolina shooting
(Reuters) -Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of the North Carolina capital of Raleigh and resulted in the suspect being "contained," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. At least two other people including a police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Baldwin told a news conference. "We must stop this mindless violence in America," Baldwin said, without...
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
The alleged abductor was the father of the 15-year-old, according to a police report.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Horror motive revealed after man brutally murdered six members of his own family including two boys, 10 and 13
A MAN was found guilty of murdering six members of his own family - including two boys aged just 10 and 13. Diego Uribe, 28, is now facing life in jail after an Illinois jury read out the verdict on Wednesday following a ten-hour deliberation. He will be sentenced on...
A North Carolina sheriff was caught on tape saying he was going to fire his Black officers: 'It's just time to clean them out'
Sheriff Jody Greene denied "any racial intent or actions on my part" after the release of the audio, which was said to have come from February 2019.
Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims
Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
South Carolina student pastor, 35, is put on leave after dishing out 'I heart hot youth pastors' stickers to young students including a 14-year-old girl
A student pastor in a South Carolina Baptist church has been placed on leave after handing out 'i [heart] hot youth pastors' stickers to students - allegedly including a 14-year-old girl. Cory Wall, 35, acknowledged via a statement put out by Fairview Baptist Church in Greer he 'made a poor...
Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''
Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
A 15-year-old died after teens crashed and totaled an unlocked Maserati that was parked in a driveway with the keys inside: report
"These are young kids," the sheriff said. "No driver's licenses, driving at 3:30 in the morning, 80 mph, and the car starts fishtailing all over the road."
Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say
A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about...
Shock new details on Quinton Simon’s disappearance as cops reveal disturbing reason why 911 call won’t be released
MISSING Quinton Simon's mom told cops "her door was open" the morning she discovered her son has vanished, according to the emergency dispatch call. Police have so far refused to release the 911 call in the bizarre disappearance of two-year-old Simon from his home in Georgia, citing the ongoing investigation.
Mom attacks school bus driver who brought her kids home an hour late, Nevada police say
The woman was accused of striking a bus driver in the face four times.
14-Year-Old Girl and 18-Year-Old Young Man Found Shot to Death After Mysteriously Going Missing
Friday night was reportedly the last time family members saw Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, alive. Now deputies in Orange County, North Carolina, say the two teenagers were found shot to death on Sunday. “Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off...
Horror as tourist, 34, plummets 15 floors to his death from hotel while doing a handstand
A TOURIST has died after plummeting 15 floors while trying to do a handstand at a hotel, according to investigators. The 34-year-old man's death has been ruled accidental after he tumbled from the hotel while doing the handstand on a balcony. The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on September 30...
Sheriff’s Deputy In Shocking Colorado Shooting Was Already Being Sued For Excessive Force
Andrew Buen, the Clear Creek County deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass in June, was accused of choking and kneeling on a man in 2019.
Inside riddle of Debbie Collier’s last sighting after mysterious security footage contradicts daughter’s claims
THE haunting final images of Debbie Collier wouldn’t normally have raised alarm as she was seen shopping in a dollar store. Carrying her purse and wearing a football jersey, the 59-year-old would've passed for any other discount shopper. Collier was reported missing - hours after being seen inside the...
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
