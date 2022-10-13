Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
qcnews.com
Convicted felon arrested after shooting into CATS bus in southeast Charlotte, police say
A convicted felon is accused of firing a shot at the side of a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Convicted felon arrested after shooting into CATS …. A convicted felon is accused of firing a shot at the side of a CATS...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
This Is North Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider compiled a list of the most infamous serial killer in each state.
qcnews.com
'It’s been emotional': Runners' safety forum held in Charlotte after Sept. attacks
Leaders in Charlotte’s running community gathered Thursday to discuss ways they can make the city safer for those out on a jog. Latest at QCNEWS.COM. ‘It’s been emotional’: Runners’ safety forum held …. Leaders in Charlotte’s running community gathered Thursday to discuss ways they can make...
Deputies: 2 charged in connection with shooting at home near Cleveland County school
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting at a home near a Cleveland County elementary school Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene, where several patrol cars could be seen on Stony Point Road near...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 13th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from October 13th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
Stolen appliances are on the rise
Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte, Channel 9 learned
CHARLOTTE — A teen was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told the Eastover Resident’s Association, who then sent a letter to homeowners. Police responded around 8 p.m. to two scenes around the same time -- one at the corner...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston Mugshots For October 11th
The Gaston County mugshots for Tuesday, October 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers: Appliance theft on the rise in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. They’re just a few vital appliances that police say are being stolen from homes and sold on the black market. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), appliance theft has become a costly trend as more and more people continue...
WBTV
Authorities continue to investigate deadly house fire in northeast Charlotte
Drug usage and overdoes are up across Gaston County, says Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey. Gym to be renamed after Charles McCullough Sr. Charles McCullough Senior passed away in 2017, but his daughter says his spirit and legacy will forever live inside of West Charlotte High School. South End...
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who was responsible for shooting and killing a popular Charlotte rapper. Police said the deadly shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 13, around 2 a.m. Officers said Jamir Rucks was driving near the 7700 block of South...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Unsolved homicide of Jamir Rucks
Michelle Cauble also showed us Lightning, one of the other stolen dogs, now safely returned. Authorities continue to investigate deadly house fire in...
qcnews.com
Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, traffic lights
A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing the area. QCNEWS.COM. Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, …. A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing...
Triangle sheriff's offices not considering change to traffic stop policies
Traffic stops are the most common interaction between police and the community, and recent events have people in the Triangle re-thinking those interactions.
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
