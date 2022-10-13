ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Stolen appliances are on the rise

Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Unsolved homicide of Jamir Rucks

A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Michelle Cauble also showed us Lightning, one of the other stolen dogs, now safely returned. Authorities continue to investigate deadly house fire in...
qcnews.com

Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, traffic lights

A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing the area. QCNEWS.COM. Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, …. A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing...
CHARLOTTE, NC

