Reuters

Reactions to Xi's speech opening China's Communist Party Congress

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some initial reactions to President Xi Jinping's speech on Sunday opening the 20th congress of China's ruling Communist Party, a week-long event where he is widely expected to win a third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
WVNews

China party meets to grant Xi Jinping 5 more years in office

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a...
CHINA
The Independent

China will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, Xi says as Communist Party congress begins

Chinese president Xi Jinping said China would not renounce the right to use force over Taiwan in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th congress in Beijing.The Chinese president said it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue, in the speech addressing over 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.He said China must also ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots, adding that China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland.The “one country, two systems” system is the best for Hong Kong and it must be adhered to in...
WVNews

Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — A huge fire blazed at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported that there were clashes between prisoners in one...
WVNews

An unsurprising October surprise

October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the...
WVNews

Ukrainian minesweepers remove deadly threats to civilians

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian minesweepers with the...
