Reactions to Xi's speech opening China's Communist Party Congress
BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some initial reactions to President Xi Jinping's speech on Sunday opening the 20th congress of China's ruling Communist Party, a week-long event where he is widely expected to win a third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
China party meets to grant Xi Jinping 5 more years in office
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a...
Australia’s economic outlook to be downgraded in budget amid global ‘deterioration’
Increasingly dire forecasts for the global economy will see last-minute downgrades to Australia’s economic figures in next week’s federal budget, with the treasurer, Jim Chalmers, warning of “an increasingly perilous path” for world markets and key trading partners. The budget will forecast the UK economy to...
China's Xi talks up security, reiterates COVID stance as congress opens
BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping called for accelerating the building of a world-class military while touting the fight against COVID-19 as he kicked off a Communist Party Congress by focussing heavily on security and reiterating policy priorities.
China will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, Xi says as Communist Party congress begins
Chinese president Xi Jinping said China would not renounce the right to use force over Taiwan in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th congress in Beijing.The Chinese president said it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue, in the speech addressing over 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.He said China must also ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots, adding that China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland.The “one country, two systems” system is the best for Hong Kong and it must be adhered to in...
Ukraine blamed for rocket attack that struck mayor's office in separatist-controlled city
Pro-Kremlin officials blame Ukraine for a rocket attack in Donetsk while Russia is blamed for striking a city across from a nuclear power plant.
Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — A huge fire blazed at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported that there were clashes between prisoners in one...
An unsurprising October surprise
October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia continuing ‘massive, forced deportations’; Kremlin’s missile stocks diminishing, UK says
US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine; UK ministry of defence says Russia probably unable to replenish missile stocks
Ukrainian minesweepers remove deadly threats to civilians
HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian minesweepers with the...
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow's Ukraine campaign
KYIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine.
