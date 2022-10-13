Read full article on original website
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
LA Knight Puts WWE On Notice, The Firm Wins Matt Hardy's Contract | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 14, 2022. - LA Knight competed in his first match since he dropped the Max Dupri moniker and defeated his former Maximum Male Model client månsôör. After the match, he put the roster on notice.
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News
- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
Doc Gallows And Karl Anderson Tag Team Match Announced For 10/17 WWE Raw
WWE announced that The OC (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will be in action on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw when they take on Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable). Gallows & Anderson made their return to WWE on Monday's WWE Raw, backing AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, & Damian Priest). Gallows & Anderson were released by WWE in April 2020.
NXT Level Up Results (10/14): Tank Ledger Teams With Ikemen Jiro, Ivy Nile In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/14) - Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
More On WWE Commentary Team Changes
WWE made some huge changes to commentary, and they've been in the works for a while. Fightful was told heading into October that possible changes to the commentary team were looming. With the loss of Pat McAfee, WWE was already looking for a permanent replacement, and we're told they had decided to make some other moves. Now-former Raw commentator Jimmy Smith even noted that he realized on Monday he would be fired.
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
Trey Miguel: Mike Bailey Is The Biggest Addition To The X-Division Since I Signed With IMPACT
Trey Miguel has high praise for 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. The X-Division has always been a highlight for fans of IMPACT Wrestling, and that is no different in 2022 has the division boasts a loaded roster of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and more. In the past, the X-Division title has been held by all-time greats like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels.
Rob Fee Hired As WWE Director Of Longterm Creative, More Details
WWE has added an interesting name to their employ, in an equally interesting spot. Fightful has learned that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined the company, starting full time work in October, and officially signing this week for the spot of Director of Longtime creative. Fee has worked as a horror writer and worked Marvel in the past and has been well regarded for his work. He's penned comics for Spider-Man, Daredevil, Avengers, and was head writer on several Disney shows.
Jon Moxley On Working Indies: If There's Something I Want To Be Part Of, I'll Make It Happen
Jon Moxley still has love for the Independent scene. Moxley signed a new five-year contract with AEW on October 7, taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes as well. As part of the press release it was stated that Moxley would work exclusively for AEW and international partners such as NJPW.
Happy Corbin Says Triple H Is Trying To Bring The Edge Back To His Character
Baron Corbin is getting his edge back. Corbin has gone through many character changes throughout his time in WWE, beginning as the lone wolf in NXT and now acting as Happy Corbin after striking it rich. During his time in NXT, Corbin worked with Triple H, who helped crafted his early persona.
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
Saraya Confirms She Spoke To Triple H Before Signing With AEW, Thought About Returning To WWE
At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's (Paide in WWE) contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury. On October 13, Fightful...
Brock Lesnar Appearance And US Title Match Set For 10/17 WWE Raw
New matches and segments are set for WWE Raw. WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. Lesnar returned to WWE TV this past Monday on Raw when he laid out Bobby Lashley. It was Lesnar's first WWE TV appearance since losing to Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam.
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22
Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
Two More Names Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Half the field for the quarterfinals is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 15, EVIL and YOSHI-HASHI advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW World TV Title tournament. EVIL picked up a victory over Aaron Henare in the co-main event while YOSHI-HASHI scored a win over Jeff Cobb in the main event.
