ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos

Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Candace Owens
Us Weekly

Kathy Hilton Says Sister Kyle Richards Is ‘Finally’ Seeing Truth Amid Feud: ‘Nobody’s Gonna Come Between Us’

Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship. “I think she's finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
msn.com

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Khlo Kardashian#Anti Semitic
Decider.com

Martha Stewart is Blissfully Unaware of Kardashian Drama, Asks Khloé “Do You Have a Husband?” on ‘The Kardashians’

People love to keep up with the Kardashians, but host/chef/Snoop Dogg’s BFF Martha Stewart isn’t one of them. On the latest episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invited her culinary icon “Martha f**king Stewart” over to talk pet peacocks, try to cheer Khloé up, and have lunch together. But while savoring their salads, Martha turned to Khloé and casually asked, “Are you married?” Martha! Girl! To be that blissfully aware of Kardashian drama!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Memoir Reportedly Contradicts Details From His Netflix Docuseries & It Might Be a Sticking Point

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long-awaited Netflix series is reportedly premiering in December, but there might be a few issues over the stories presented. That’s because insiders are struggling to make sure that the comments made in the show also align with the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir. While the book isn’t expected to be published until 2023, a Page Six source is sharing that “a lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.” That’s possibly why “Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content” even though they provided that specific...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Fans concerned Scott Disick's 'voice has changed' as he gives Kendall advice

Scott Disick fans expressed their concerns after claiming to spot a change in his voice. It comes as he makes his first appearance on the second season of The Kardashians. Scott has been around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade. The reality star was a regular face during the Keeping Up With The Kardarshian original E! series.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Gets Into Pajamas & Slippers with Kris Jenner for Children’s Place New Sleepwear Brand

The Children’s Place, Inc. announced a new ultra-comfy sleepwear lifestyle brand entitled PJ Place. To promote the new endeavor, they invited Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Mom and daughter starred in the brand’s coziest photoshoot yet, posing in snug attire and showcasing their comfy pajamas. Khloe snuggled up in a pastel pink sleep set dotted with a champagne bottle pattern, rosy thermals, and faux-fuzzy slippers. One image saw the social media star sitting in a bed wearing a plush plain grey loungewear fit for a queen. Another image saw Kris in the kitchen fawning over a dish of freshly baked pie in black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reveals Katie Maloney Had a "Surprising" Hookup

At BravoCon 2022, a newly single Katie spilled some details on her love life today: "I've just been happy." During the Sur'ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules panel at Saturday's BravoCon 2022, the cast of the show spilled all the juicy details of the forthcoming Season 10, including the drama-filled hookups and hookup-related rumors that's been all the buzz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy