Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
The Football homestretch and soccer playoffs
Wow, fall is moving by really quickly. We are coming on the home stretch for football and volleyball, soccer playoffs started last night, cross country and cheer regionals are coming up, and golf is already in the books. It’s been a mixed bag for Lewis County this year. We’ve some...
WVNews
Friday night lights preview: One week before playoffs
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Only one week left... for Ohio, anyway. The eight schools of the River Cities are ramping up for the final week of the regular season in Ohio and the penultimate week in West Virginia, as schools from both states vie for the remaining playoff spots.
WVNews
RedStorm men, WVU-Tech battle to 1-1 draw
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A recent River States Conference men's soccer showdown between the University of Rio Grande and West Virginia University-Tech had everything a fan from the two schools could've asked for. Everything except a winner, that is.
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Irish relying on experience to chase bigger, better dreams
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — When Cormac Ryan looks at Notre Dame's roster, he admits he is one of the "grandpas.”. The Fighting Irish guard finds himself in a group of many.
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Rupert, Glenville, Jane Lew
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Greenbrier, Gilmer and Lewis counties offering 3-D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
CEG provides $25,000 grant to Morgantown, West Virginia-based Milan Puskar Health Right
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Education Group (CEG) will provide a $25,000 grant to Morgantown-based Milan Puskar Health Right, officials said. The grant allows Health Right to continue community outreach to address the health syndemic of COVID-19, HIV, viral hepatitis, and substance use disorder, officials said.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Marion Co. Commission meets
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Marion County Departm…
WVNews
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, officials in "quandary" over Public Safety Building needs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After Fairmont City Council turned down the idea of purchasing a new building to move some municipal departments out of the Fairmont Public Safety Building, officials say they are in a quandary regarding how to mitigate issues that the current building faces. The Public...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update on county's school safety plan
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) updated the Marion County Commission Wednesday on the goal to make schools throughout the county a safer place. Over the past few months, law enforcement officers from...
WVNews
WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management offers hope to the afflicted with holistic approach to pain treatment
The WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management, a multidisciplinary clinic that specializes in dealing with chronic pain, has seen thousands of patients walk through its doors since opening five years ago, and officials are looking forward to continue tackling pain, opioid addiction, and more head-on. The Morgantown-based center houses...
Comments / 0