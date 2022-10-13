Read full article on original website
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
Wrong-Way Driver Went 14 Miles On Texas Highway Before Getting Caught
Troopers caught her on wrong-way alert system.
fox4news.com
Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
Emergency landing on Kiest Boulevard: Small plane on way to Dallas Executive Airport reported engine problems before safely landing on street
DALLAS — A small plane en route to Dallas Executive Airport made an emergency landing on West Kiest Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing an end to its flight about two miles northwest of its intended final destination in the Redbird neighborhood of Oak Cliff. According to the...
fox44news.com
Man caught in multi-county pursuit
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
fox4news.com
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing wheelchair in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street on Wednesday. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit 73-year-old M.T. Daniels. Both vehicles...
WFAA
Remember Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash
Police said Arellano was killed by a suspected drunk driver who was going the wrong direction. Police said she hit him head-on on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard.
Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
State Fair of Texas security director details how his team has been preparing for the fair since February
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas' security director promises: His team has gone through extensive training in order to be prepared for all sorts of threats at the fairgrounds — whether, it turns out, they even turn out to be true. On Friday night, the State of...
Squad car parked at Dallas Police Northwest Patrol station for Arellano memorial
A Dallas police car often driven by police officer Jacob Arellano is now parked outside Dallas PD’s Northwest Patrol headquarters near Bachman Lake where Arellano was stationed.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney police cite multiple motorists for traveling over 100 mph
The McKinney Police Department is urging drivers to use caution after citing multiple motorists for driving over 100 mph. The department recently began stepping up traffic enforcement on the stretch of SH 121 from US 75 to Custer Road. The move comes after the department received multiple complaints about cars speeding and racing over the past few months.
Dallas Police charge woman with Intoxication Manslaughter in death of officer Jacob Arellano
Dallas Police have charged 31 year old Mayra Rebollar with Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash on Spur 408 late Tuesday night, it claimed the life of Officer Jacob Arellano
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
Motorcyclist killed in Watauga crash has now been identified
A Watauga motorcycle crash victim who died Wednesday has now been identified. The crash was on northbound Denton Highway near North Tarrant Parkway where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided.
Witnesses report a car in the water at Lake Arlington, dive team finds no one inside
fter an extensive search Thursday night, an Arlington dive team did not find anyone inside a car seen rolling into Lake Arlington. Just before 10 p.m. police took calls from witnesses who saw a car rolling down the boat ramp
1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a student at a local elementary school "accidentally" fired a gun, injuring another student, officials say.Dallas ISD said a student at John Carpenter Elementary brought a gun to campus and "accidentally discharged" it in the cafeteria Thursday morning.Another student was reportedly hit by the debris but was checked out by paramedics and shortly released to their parent. The district said the weapon was taken by school staff and police were immediately contacted, and that the student who brought the gun will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.
WFAA
