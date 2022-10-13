DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO