Irving, TX

fox4news.com

Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road.  Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph.  "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox44news.com

Man caught in multi-county pursuit

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
HILL COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
GRAPEVINE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney police cite multiple motorists for traveling over 100 mph

The McKinney Police Department is urging drivers to use caution after citing multiple motorists for driving over 100 mph. The department recently began stepping up traffic enforcement on the stretch of SH 121 from US 75 to Custer Road. The move comes after the department received multiple complaints about cars speeding and racing over the past few months.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a student at a local elementary school "accidentally" fired a gun, injuring another student, officials say.Dallas ISD said a student at John Carpenter Elementary brought a gun to campus and "accidentally discharged" it in the cafeteria Thursday morning.Another student was reportedly hit by the debris but was checked out by paramedics and shortly released to their parent.  The district said the weapon was taken by school staff and police were immediately contacted, and that the student who brought the gun will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
Dallas local news

