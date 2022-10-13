Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Brandywine, Muhlenberg, Oley and Tulpehocken are winners in BCIAA boys soccer
Three of the top four seeds bowed out in the quarterfinal round as Oley Valley, Brandywine Heights and Muhlenberg all sprung upsets. No. 3 Tulpehocken was also a winner on Saturday and will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday. Berks Boys Soccer Tournament. Quarterfinal round. 8-Oley Valley def. 1-Fleetwood...
WFMZ-TV Online
History and a section title hunt motivating Hamburg in the 2022 Frost Bowl
HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg and Schuylkill Valley readying up for the latest edition of the Frost Bowl this Friday night. This season not only pits two rivals together, but two teams that have been at the top of Section V all season. The Hawks have just one loss this year,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kutztown football wins third straight to spoil Shippensburg homecoming weekend
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - Dawson Evitts tied a Kutztown single-game record with five field goals to lead the Golden Bears past Shippensburg 29-10 on Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium. Evitts was a perfect 5-for-5 and had field goals of 31, 41, 31, 36 and 39 yards to tie the mark set by Matt Dineen in 2009. Jerome Kapp and Darrrl Davis-Mcneil also contributed touchdowns as Kutztown (5-2, 3-1) won their third straight.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland football team wins third straight in October following win against Becahi
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Parkland football team stretched their winning streak to three games on Saturday with a 38-14 victory over Bethlehem Catholic at BASD Stadium. Luke Spang had a pair of touchdown passes for the Trojans (5-3) and Trey Tremba rushed for one score and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Spang.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Kyle Haas resigns from Bethlehem Catholic
Kyle Haas resigns as head coach at Bethlehem Catholic. A late season turn of events taking place at Bethlehem Catholic on Thursday night. Head football coach, Kyle Haas has resigned from his position.
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
WFMZ-TV Online
ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
WFMZ-TV Online
Next of kin sought for Reading man
READING, Pa. -- Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for Antonio Bastedo. Bastedo was found deceased in his residence on the 700 Block of Birch Street, Reading, on October 13, 2022. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing another man in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting in Allentown. Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35, is charged with homicide and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control or sell firearms, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Gourgue was taken into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
WFMZ-TV Online
Official: Cause of Sellersville apartment fire undetermined because of collapsed floor
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Investigators can't say what caused an apartment building in Bucks County to catch fire. The fire marshal says there's too much damage. 13 people are out of their homes after flames tore through the building along Ridge Road in Sellersville earlier this month. A business on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
WFMZ-TV Online
Heavy rain causes some flooding in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Downpours Thursday afternoon and evening caused some flooding in our area. A few cars got stuck at a typical wet weather trouble spot in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. Emergency crews assisted the drivers out of a few cars on Santee Road, just off of Easton Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Juvenile accused of making terroristic threats to shoot up school
PERKASIE, Pa. -- A 15 year-old boy is being accused of making terroristic threats. The juvenile, a CB West High School student, sent several messages via Snap Chat, to another student threatening to “shoot up” CB West, according to police. Police said he also sent videos of previous...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 hurt after 8-vehicle crash on I-78 in Greenwich Twp.
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A major crash closed I-78 for hours Friday morning. It's at least the second lengthy closure on the highway this week. The crash left a mess of mangled metal, and it backed up traffic on the roads around the highway. The wreckage on I-78 included six tractor trailers, a sedan, and a truck pulling a horse trailer. State police said two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the horses were not hurt.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hausman's theft: What really happened?
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
Comments / 0