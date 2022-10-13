ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Brandywine, Muhlenberg, Oley and Tulpehocken are winners in BCIAA boys soccer

Three of the top four seeds bowed out in the quarterfinal round as Oley Valley, Brandywine Heights and Muhlenberg all sprung upsets. No. 3 Tulpehocken was also a winner on Saturday and will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday. Berks Boys Soccer Tournament. Quarterfinal round. 8-Oley Valley def. 1-Fleetwood...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown football wins third straight to spoil Shippensburg homecoming weekend

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - Dawson Evitts tied a Kutztown single-game record with five field goals to lead the Golden Bears past Shippensburg 29-10 on Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium. Evitts was a perfect 5-for-5 and had field goals of 31, 41, 31, 36 and 39 yards to tie the mark set by Matt Dineen in 2009. Jerome Kapp and Darrrl Davis-Mcneil also contributed touchdowns as Kutztown (5-2, 3-1) won their third straight.
KUTZTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kyle Haas resigns from Bethlehem Catholic

Kyle Haas resigns as head coach at Bethlehem Catholic. A late season turn of events taking place at Bethlehem Catholic on Thursday night. Head football coach, Kyle Haas has resigned from his position.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nic Lentz
Person
Chad Fairchild
Person
Ryan Blakney
Person
David Rackley
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Next of kin sought for Reading man

READING, Pa. -- Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for Antonio Bastedo. Bastedo was found deceased in his residence on the 700 Block of Birch Street, Reading, on October 13, 2022. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing another man in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting in Allentown. Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35, is charged with homicide and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control or sell firearms, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Gourgue was taken into...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harper Dh2714200011
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Heavy rain causes some flooding in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Downpours Thursday afternoon and evening caused some flooding in our area. A few cars got stuck at a typical wet weather trouble spot in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. Emergency crews assisted the drivers out of a few cars on Santee Road, just off of Easton Avenue.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile accused of making terroristic threats to shoot up school

PERKASIE, Pa. -- A 15 year-old boy is being accused of making terroristic threats. The juvenile, a CB West High School student, sent several messages via Snap Chat, to another student threatening to “shoot up” CB West, according to police. Police said he also sent videos of previous...
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hurt after 8-vehicle crash on I-78 in Greenwich Twp.

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A major crash closed I-78 for hours Friday morning. It's at least the second lengthy closure on the highway this week. The crash left a mess of mangled metal, and it backed up traffic on the roads around the highway. The wreckage on I-78 included six tractor trailers, a sedan, and a truck pulling a horse trailer. State police said two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the horses were not hurt.
GREENWICH, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Hausman's theft: What really happened?

L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy