Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
newsnet5
Ohio Republicans up and down the ballot claimed fraud in 2020 election
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Ohio’s upcoming elections are flush with Republicans who denied the reality of the last one. In races for Congress, statewide offices, and seats in the state...
wvxu.org
Environmental groups petition federal government to revoke Ohio’s authority over injection wells
A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials argues that Ohio’s regulation on injection wells falls short of protecting safe drinking water and that the U.S. EPA should revoke the state’s authority. The petition alleges that Ohio’s Class II injection well program violates requirements established under the...
Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given
Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November
State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 1
Issue 1 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail amounts.
WTOL-TV
Ohio education board sends measure to reject Title IX amendment to executive committee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education voted to send a measure that would to reject President Joe Biden's Title IX amendment to protect transgender students from discrimination to an executive committee for further discussion and review. The resolution, introduced by state board member Brendan Shea, would require...
Ohioans polled: Which candidates, issues on Nov. 8 ballot do they support?
Ohio voters are making it clear who they want to be Ohio’s next governor, as well as what issues are most important and likely to bring them out to the polls Nov. 8.
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Agriculture Online
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
13abc.com
U.S. Senator announces more than $1 million in emergency health care grants for Northwest Ohio
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office has awarded Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care grants totaling $1,003,535. The grants will be awarded to two different organizations in Northwest Ohio. Each grant will assist rural healthcare facilities...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
Washington Examiner
Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta
ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
Ohio is the only state in U.S. where strangling is a misdemeanor crime
TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and victim advocates in Ohio are working to pass a law that would help protect survivors of strangulation. Ohio is currently the only state that does not have a strangulation law, meaning it is only a misdemeanor charge for abusers who are caught. The potential of Ohio getting a strangulation law is up in the air, as it sits waiting to make its way through the Ohio Senate.
Washington Examiner
Indiana teacher arrested over 'kill list' including students and fellow teachers
A fifth-grade teacher is in police custody in Indiana after admitting to having a kill list featuring at least one student. The East Chicago Police Department has detained Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, as of Thursday, according to a Facebook post. Police were able to obtain an emergency detention order after speaking to St. Stanislaus Elementary School Principal Angelica Foy and Assistant Principal Zayra Salinas, who reported Carrasquillo-Torres for admitting to them that she had a kill list.
