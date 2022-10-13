Read full article on original website
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS REPORTS JAIL CONSTRUCTION IS 78% COMPLETE WITH AN ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF $131.4 MILLION
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS REPORTS JAIL CONSTRUCTION IS 78% COMPLETE WITH AN ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF $131.4 MILLION. The Dutchess County Comptroller’s Office has completed a special follow-up financial report summarizing the Justice & Transition Center (JTC) capial project as of June 30, 2022. The previous report had covered project accounting as of June 30, 2021.
Traveling? Dutchess county hosts passport day
The Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall is hosting a Passport Day on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Poughkeepsie DMV office at 22 Market Street.
Note containing threat of potential violence shuts down John Jay High School
Officials reported it to the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.
Orange County issues flu public health alert
GOSHEN – Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Alicia Pointer has issued a public health alert for the flu season. She said the 2022-2023 influenza season has officially begun with close to 100 confirmed cases in the county since August 1. That is a 500 percent increase from the same period last year.
Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid
The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
Flu Explosion Triggers Public Health Advisory in Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is being warned to take action now before the cold weather makes things worse. Hudson Valley officials have announced that this year's flu season is already 500 times worse than last year, and we're only getting started. Last year 22,000 Americans died from the flu. If the past few weeks are any indication, that number could wind up being significantly higher this year.
FISHKILL – A woman attempting to cross Route 9 on Friday morning in Fishkill was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, according to Town of Fishkill Police Chief Keith Dworkin. The accident occurred at 6:37 a.m. near the intersection of Route 9 and Clove Road in the town.
