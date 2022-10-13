ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney High second at state tennis meet behind historic Lincoln East team

OMAHA — When Sam Rademacher’s overhead smash bounced up and over the fence, Kearney High had its first state tennis tournament trophy since 1987. The Bearcats finished one-eighth of a point ahead of Lincoln Southwest to claim the runner-up trophy, realistically the only trophy available to everyone except Lincoln East, which went undefeated at every level all year long.
KEARNEY, NE
An unforgettable – and unbeatable – season for Lincoln East tennis

OMAHA – The greatest season in boys tennis history belongs to Lincoln East. Unforgettable and unbeatable, the Spartans tied a bow on a second straight Class A state team championship Friday at Koch Family Tennis Center by winning all four divisions. East did so without dropping a match all season, becoming the first team to accomplish the feat. They won them all with three freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup.
LINCOLN, NE

