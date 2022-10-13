Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia football remains perfect with win over Fillmore Central
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia welcomed in Fillmore Central for a Friday night home game. The Bluehawks come away with a victory over the Panthers, 20-7. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High second at state tennis meet behind historic Lincoln East team
OMAHA — When Sam Rademacher’s overhead smash bounced up and over the fence, Kearney High had its first state tennis tournament trophy since 1987. The Bearcats finished one-eighth of a point ahead of Lincoln Southwest to claim the runner-up trophy, realistically the only trophy available to everyone except Lincoln East, which went undefeated at every level all year long.
nebpreps.com
An unforgettable – and unbeatable – season for Lincoln East tennis
OMAHA – The greatest season in boys tennis history belongs to Lincoln East. Unforgettable and unbeatable, the Spartans tied a bow on a second straight Class A state team championship Friday at Koch Family Tennis Center by winning all four divisions. East did so without dropping a match all season, becoming the first team to accomplish the feat. They won them all with three freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup.
Comments / 0