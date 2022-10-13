OMAHA – The greatest season in boys tennis history belongs to Lincoln East. Unforgettable and unbeatable, the Spartans tied a bow on a second straight Class A state team championship Friday at Koch Family Tennis Center by winning all four divisions. East did so without dropping a match all season, becoming the first team to accomplish the feat. They won them all with three freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO