Baseball

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith (1). Kahnle pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP_Wilson (Freeman). WP_Wilson. Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Chris Segal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Padres turn to Joe Musgrove to close out Dodgers

Last Sunday in New York, Joe Musgrove blanked the 100-win Mets on one hit over seven innings to lead the San Diego Padres to victory in the National League wild-card round. Saturday night in his hometown, Musgrove will try to eliminate the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth game of the NL Division Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland leads series 2-1

E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 27, Cleveland 54. 2B_Cabrera, Arias, Ramírez 2, Kwan, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Bader 2, Rizzo, Cabrera, Stanton, Judge, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Bader 2, Rizzo 2, Cabrera 2, Stanton 2, Judge 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Giménez, Rosario 2, J.Naylor 2, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Locastro, Giménez, Rosario. SF_Trevino.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guardians edge Yanks thanks to Oscar Gonzalez, take 2-1 ALDS lead

Oscar Gonzalez is a little over four months into his major league career and slightly over a week into his postseason career. The rookie right fielder also is now linked to all-time clutch postseason performer David Ortiz. Gonzalez produced his third game-winning hit in the postseason Saturday night. He laced...
CLEVELAND, OH
#National League#Syndergaard#Major League Linescores#L Wheeler#Hrs Atlanta#San Diego102001010
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave them the chance to go crazy. Snell pitched five-hit ball into...
SAN DIEGO, CA
APTOPIX ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball

MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close. The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010. They'll open Tuesday at San Diego in an all-wild card NLCS after the Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. San Diego is in the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.
HOUSTON, TX

