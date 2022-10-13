Read full article on original website
WTRF
Mountaineers convincingly win West Virginia State Games
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. WVU combined to win all 16 events on...
WTRF
WVU volleyball returns home to face Chicago State
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Chicago State at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 15. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of...
WTRF
No. 2 Kentucky visits WVU to put unbeaten record on the line
Hot Mountaineers take shot at first-place Wildcats in SBC action. West Virginia men’s soccer has a newfound confidence, but it will get tested on Saturday when the Mountaineers (4-6-2, 1-1-2 SBC) host No. 2 Kentucky (8-0-3, 3-0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WTRF
WVU tops Baylor in primetime thriller
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Primetime football returned to Milan Puskar Stadium in an explosive fashion as West Virginia edged Baylor 43-40 in a memorable contest on Thursday night. The Mountaineers wanted to generate turnovers, and that’s exactly what they did as they took the ball away from Baylor three...
WTRF
What we learned from Friday’s Gold-Blue Debut
Two weeks still remain before WVU men’s basketball competes against another team in front of a crowd, but the team got in some competition in the presence of the Mountaineer faithful. After the carpet was rolled out and the players and coaches were introduced, Bob Huggins set the stage...
WTRF
GBN Podcast: WVU beats Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 43-40 win over Baylor had a little bit of everything. In many ways, it was emblematic of the competitive balance in the Big 12 Conference. Thursday night was exciting, dramatic, wild and unpredictable, and it served as a reminder of just how thin...
WTRF
Dante Stills ties WVU program record for most career TFLs
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Dante Stills had one heck of a Thursday night against Baylor. While his game-altering extra point block in the fourth quarter will dominate the highlight reels for WVU’s 43-40 victory, the Fairmont Senior alumnus made Mountaineer history later in the game when he logged his only tackle-for-loss in the contest.
WTRF
FINAL: West Virginia 43, Baylor 40
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Night football is back at Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time since 2018 as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview on the...
WTRF
WATCH: Mountaineers wave to new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Prior to the 43-40 win over Baylor, the Mountaineer football team continued its tradition of waving to the patients at WVU Medicine Children’s. But something was a bit different Thursday night: for the first time, the student-athletes waved to patients within the brand-new, state of the art children’s hospital, which opened at the end of September.
WTRF
Mathis runs for 163, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Baylor 43-40
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night. Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia’s leading rusher,...
WTRF
Quinerly, Smith and Watson Set for Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson, along with coach Dawn Plitzuweit, will represent the West Virginia University women’s basketball team at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
WTRF
WVU Wins Penn State National Open
The West Virginia University cross country team took first place at the Penn State National Open in State College, Pennsylvania, at Blue and White Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 14. The team finished with 65 points. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe earned first place in the 6k with a time of...
WTRF
Cameron Rolls Past Clay Battelle
BLACKSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron improved to 8-0 with a 42-0 win at Clay Battelle Friday night. The Dragons will visit Oak Glen next week.
WTRF
Bridgeport Bulldogs Marching Band: CA House Band of the Week
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bridgeport Bulldogs Marching Band is an up and coming group that will be turning some heads over the next few years. They are this week’s C.A. House Band of the Week. Losing 10 seniors would be a big blow to any marching band,...
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
WTRF
COVID and flu shot drive-through draws a crowd
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department held a drive-through clinic at the OUE parking lot Friday. They saw a good turnout, even before the gates opened. “We actually started at 10 o’clock this morning, but they were lined up before 9:30,” said Christine Jenewein, RN, with the...
WTRF
Justice requests Presidential Disaster Declaration over West Virginia flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration over the flooding that happened in southern West Virginia and Doddridge County this summer. According to a press release from Justice’s office sent Friday, West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal...
WTRF
Wheeling Park High School seniors learn about voting, some register
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of high school students all over the area are about to take a big step. For the first time, many of them will have the opportunity to make their voices heard in the upcoming election. Thursday, representatives from Wheeling’s City-County building, including the Ohio...
WTRF
Second Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention starts today
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, Ohio is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 showcasing artists from across the United States. The event will be open to the public noon to...
WTRF
Be a Buddy, Not a Bully with Bordas & Bordas and WTRF
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents, did you know 1 in 5 students reports being bullied? That’s according to the National Bullying Prevention Center. This month, 7News is hoping you’ll help us do something about it. WTRF has once again partnered with Bordas & Bordas for the “Be...
