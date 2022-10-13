ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

WTRF

Mountaineers convincingly win West Virginia State Games

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. WVU combined to win all 16 events on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU volleyball returns home to face Chicago State

The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Chicago State at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 15. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 2 Kentucky visits WVU to put unbeaten record on the line

Hot Mountaineers take shot at first-place Wildcats in SBC action. West Virginia men’s soccer has a newfound confidence, but it will get tested on Saturday when the Mountaineers (4-6-2, 1-1-2 SBC) host No. 2 Kentucky (8-0-3, 3-0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU tops Baylor in primetime thriller

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Primetime football returned to Milan Puskar Stadium in an explosive fashion as West Virginia edged Baylor 43-40 in a memorable contest on Thursday night. The Mountaineers wanted to generate turnovers, and that’s exactly what they did as they took the ball away from Baylor three...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

What we learned from Friday’s Gold-Blue Debut

Two weeks still remain before WVU men’s basketball competes against another team in front of a crowd, but the team got in some competition in the presence of the Mountaineer faithful. After the carpet was rolled out and the players and coaches were introduced, Bob Huggins set the stage...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: WVU beats Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 43-40 win over Baylor had a little bit of everything. In many ways, it was emblematic of the competitive balance in the Big 12 Conference. Thursday night was exciting, dramatic, wild and unpredictable, and it served as a reminder of just how thin...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Dante Stills ties WVU program record for most career TFLs

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Dante Stills had one heck of a Thursday night against Baylor. While his game-altering extra point block in the fourth quarter will dominate the highlight reels for WVU’s 43-40 victory, the Fairmont Senior alumnus made Mountaineer history later in the game when he logged his only tackle-for-loss in the contest.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

FINAL: West Virginia 43, Baylor 40

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Night football is back at Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time since 2018 as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview on the...
WACO, TX
WTRF

WATCH: Mountaineers wave to new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Prior to the 43-40 win over Baylor, the Mountaineer football team continued its tradition of waving to the patients at WVU Medicine Children’s. But something was a bit different Thursday night: for the first time, the student-athletes waved to patients within the brand-new, state of the art children’s hospital, which opened at the end of September.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mathis runs for 163, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Baylor 43-40

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night. Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia’s leading rusher,...
WACO, TX
WTRF

Quinerly, Smith and Watson Set for Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson, along with coach Dawn Plitzuweit, will represent the West Virginia University women’s basketball team at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU Wins Penn State National Open

The West Virginia University cross country team took first place at the Penn State National Open in State College, Pennsylvania, at Blue and White Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 14. The team finished with 65 points. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe earned first place in the 6k with a time of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF

COVID and flu shot drive-through draws a crowd

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department held a drive-through clinic at the OUE parking lot Friday. They saw a good turnout, even before the gates opened. “We actually started at 10 o’clock this morning, but they were lined up before 9:30,” said Christine Jenewein, RN, with the...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Wheeling Park High School seniors learn about voting, some register

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of high school students all over the area are about to take a big step. For the first time, many of them will have the opportunity to make their voices heard in the upcoming election. Thursday, representatives from Wheeling’s City-County building, including the Ohio...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Second Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention starts today

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, Ohio is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 showcasing artists from across the United States. The event will be open to the public noon to...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF

Be a Buddy, Not a Bully with Bordas & Bordas and WTRF

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents, did you know 1 in 5 students reports being bullied? That’s according to the National Bullying Prevention Center. This month, 7News is hoping you’ll help us do something about it. WTRF has once again partnered with Bordas & Bordas for the “Be...
WHEELING, WV

